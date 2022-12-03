Damascus ends its short swoon, runs past Oakdale for Md. 3A title

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If there was ever a team to protect a one-score lead, it’s the Damascus Hornets. All season, the Montgomery County program has been dedicated to the run. Week after week, the Hornets beat up teams a few yards at a time, slowly killing both the clock and opponents’ will. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight So, leading Oakdale by a touchdown in Saturday’s Maryland 3A championship at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, the Hornets knew what they would do when they got the ball back with four minutes remaining. Behind one of the best offensive lines in the state, Damascus plowed its way to the 12th state title in program history, sealing a 21-14 win over the Bears.

“It was both pressure and comfort on the final drive,” said senior running back Dillon Dunathan, who finished with 228 yards and two touchdowns. “We were pretty confident we could get four or five yards every play.”

Dunathan is part of a small group of Damascus football players, eight in all, who knew what this might feel like. Seniors now, they were called up to the varsity team as freshmen in 2019 and helped the team capture a state title.

Damascus, a celebrated program within Maryland, takes great pride in its football history. Before Saturday, the Montgomery County school had played in 15 state championships, five since 2014. But the past two seasons put a pause on that parade of success, as the program was rocked by a hazing scandal, the pandemic and the departure of longtime coach Eric Wallich. Despite winning a title as recently as 2019, with all those changes, it was unclear when Damascus might get right again.

Well, it didn’t take long. From the very beginning of Saturday’s final, Damascus looked the part of a program that had been on this stage before. On the first possession of the game, the Hornets’ defense stuffed Oakdale on a fourth and goal at the 1-yard line. Given the ball with 99 yards in front of them, Dunathan navigated 96 of them and capped it with a touchdown as the Hornets scooted down the field in five plays.

From there, the Hornets (12-1) continued to pound the ball. Quarterback Thomas McDarby’s first pass attempt came with five minutes left in the second quarter, and it was a good one: a 27-yard touchdown to senior Dominic Hess.

Damascus’s offensive line handled the strong defense of Oakdale (11-3) and seemed to only gain energy and power as the game wore on. By the end, the Hornets were running quarterback sneaks from under center for large chunks of yards. The team finished with 338 rushing yards.

“For the line, it’s all about trust,” senior offensive lineman Brandon Fuentes said. “Each person trusts the other to do their job, but also the coaches trust me and the offensive line to just run that ball right up the middle.”

The last time Damascus faced Oakdale, the Bears beat the Hornets in a 2018 region final to end Damascus’s much-publicized, years-long, 53-game winning streak.

“This team has been excited about leaving their own legacy,” Hornets Coach Josh Klotz said. “That Oakdale game is talked about a lot in the community, but hopefully now this Oakdale game will be talked about a little bit more.”

