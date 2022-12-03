Georgia smashes LSU in SEC championship. The CFP is up next.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — Top-ranked Georgia will march into the College Football Playoff with its perfect record intact after romping over LSU, 50-30, to claim the SEC championship Saturday. The defending national champion Bulldogs hadn’t lost a game all season. On this afternoon, they were never seriously threatened by an injury-strapped LSU team that compounded its challenges with early gaffes but kept fighting.

Georgia (13-0), playing a virtual home game at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, took swift advantage and raced to a 35-7 lead in the first half.

Veteran quarterback Stetson Bennett was outstanding, throwing for 274 yards and accounting for four first-half touchdowns on 23-of-29 passing. And the heads-up Christopher Smith supplied the other points after pouncing on the ball after a blocked LSU field goal attempt and racing 96 yards for a score while Tigers players were waiting for the whistle to blow.

It was that kind of day for Georgia, which hadn’t won an SEC title since 2017.

Advertisement

And it was that kind of day for 14th-ranked LSU, whose dynamic, dual-threat quarterback, junior Jayden Daniels, was reduced to a single threat by an ankle sprain suffered the previous week. With his mobility clearly limited, Daniels threw for 208 yards and one touchdown. But he was intercepted once and sacked three times and couldn’t contribute to the running game.

He was replaced midway through the game by backup Garrett Nussmeier, who acquitted himself well, throwing for two scores and one interception.

But each time LSU narrowed its deficit, Georgia roared back with another score.

Unlike Friday’s Pac-12 championship game, in which Southern California saw its shot at a national title evaporate with a 47-24 loss to Utah, Saturday’s SEC championship game had no national implications.

Georgia, which entered the game with the nation’s longest winning streak, was certain to make the College Football Playoff regardless of the outcome. Its rout of LSU, which extended that winning streak to 15 games, only solidified its No. 1 seed in the postseason.

Until last week, LSU had everything to play for — including a potential berth in the four-team playoff. But instead of seizing the opportunity, the then-fifth-ranked Tigers got stomped by unranked Texas A&M in their regular season finale, tumbled nine spots in the rankings, and, in turn, sapped the SEC title game of appreciable buzz.

Advertisement

That didn’t prevent it from being a party for Georgia Coach Kirby Smart, his players — none of whom were on the roster when the Bulldogs last won the SEC title — or the heavily partisan crowd of 74,810 who turned Mercedes-Benz Stadium into a sea of red jerseys.

In an era of unprecedented flux in college sports, rife with coaching turnover and player transfers, Smart has built Georgia like a study house. Saturday’s game proved a showcase for that house — the Bulldogs’ explosive playmakers and burly linemen who are the team’s foundation.

The offense is led by an experienced, confident quarterback in Bennett, who has come of age in the program. And the defense is granite-solid — a veritable quarry of football talent that stocks the NFL draft’s early rounds each April.

It was a day for many to take bows, including Smith, who added a fourth-quarter interception to his first-quarter touchdown, and the defense that held LSU to 47 total rushing yards.

Advertisement

The primary question at kickoff was Daniels’s health, given that he is the Tigers’ leading rusher, with 11 touchdowns on the ground to go with his 15 through the air.

Georgia’s defense made corralling Daniels a priority from the outset. It was easily done, with Daniels clearly still hobbled. As a result, the Tigers gained just 13 rushing yards in the first half.

LSU seemed poised to score first. But Georgia’s Nazir Stackhouse blocked its early field goal attempt. And while LSU players milled about, Smith scooped up the ball and streaked 96 yards for a touchdown.

The Tigers rebounded quickly, with Daniels finding wide receiver Kayshon Boutte for the tying score.

A three-yard touchdown completion from Bennett to his favorite target, tight end Brock Bowers, put Georgia ahead, 14-7, as the first quarter expired. The Bulldogs never looked back.

Advertisement

Another LSU gaffe followed. After Georgia broke up a Daniels pass, the ball caromed off a Tiger helmet and into the hands of Smael Mondon. The next play, Bennett found receiver Ladd McConkey for the 22-yard strike.

The Bulldogs squandered a chance to pad the lead when kicker Jack Podlesny’s 43-yard field goal attempt clanged off the upright. But with Georgia driving again, Bennett connected with 6-7 tight end Darnell Washington in the end zone to make it 28-7.

LSU’s achievement in reaching the SEC championship exceeded expectations in Coach Brian Kelly’s first season after taking over a Tigers squad that finished dead last in the SEC’s western division last year (6-7, 3-5 SEC).

Kelly remade the squad in quick order, landing some prized Louisiana recruits and leveraging the transfer portal, which delivered Daniels from Arizona State.

Advertisement

But after last week’s loss to Texas A&M, the Tigers had little to play for Saturday — apart from an SEC title. No win — no matter how epic — would vault the Tigers into four-team playoff.

Still, despite trailing 35-10 at halftime, they brought new fight to the second half and forced Georgia’s first turnover (a fumble). Nussmeier turned it into an eight-yard strike to narrow the deficit, 35-17.

With LSU inside the 1, Georgia’s defense slammed the door, denying the score and any notion of momentum.

Then the offense took over, with Bennett driving the Bulldogs 95 yards to extend the lead, 42-17.

GiftOutline Gift Article