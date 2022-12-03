Madison lost its first three games and now finds itself in the state final

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“You only get butterflies,” Madison Coach Justin Counts told his players before Saturday afternoon’s state semifinal kickoff against Fairfax, “if you’re not prepared. We are prepared.” What the Warhawks were prepared for was left up to interpretation. They had seen just about everything to this point: state semifinal appearances in each of their past three seasons; three heartbreaking losses by three or fewer points to start the year; and a 10-game winning streak they hoped to take to 11 with an undefeated Lions team staring back at them in Fairfax.

Four commanding quarters of defense later, Madison was right back where it expected to be at the start of the year, with a 31-21 win and yet another shot at the Class 6 state title. The Warhawks (11-3) will play Freedom-Woodbridge (14-0) for the championship next Saturday at Old Dominion University.

“I understand why people wrote us off,” senior running back Angelo Jreige said. “But you can never count out Madison.”

In the throes of September, internal questions arose about whether Madison could recreate the success of last fall with just seven starters back. Players said the solution was simple: practice harder and show gratitude for whatever the season holds.

“After the third loss, one of our seniors, Marcus Young, went down — he told us that we never knew when our time was going to be up,” senior defensive end Eric Anderson said. “We all realized we had the skill. We lost to ourselves three times, but we’ve been in the lab since then. It’s been all up from there.”

On Saturday, the defense — which allowed an average of 8.4 points in its previous 10 games — would have to show it could replicate its nastiness against Penn State commit Tony Rojas and Fairfax (13-1), which had won all of its games by double digits.

In the first half, Madison did just that. Rarely did the Lions get past the line of scrimmage without a Warhawks defender — or more often, a half-dozen of them — finishing a tackle. A flurry of offensive misdirection and spirited runs gave Madison an early cushion, which defensive back Kevin Chadwick Jr. turned into a 17-0 gulf on a 44-yard pick-six late in the half.

Fairfax, playing in its first state semifinal since 1994, wouldn’t quit, trying to salvage its season with Rojas’s 11-yard, pylon-stretching touchdown run with nine seconds left before the break.

And yet, play after play, Madison continued to get the stops it needed. The Warhawks intercepted Fairfax’s first pass of the second half and scored on junior Cord Yates’s 60-yard touchdown reception one play later. When Fairfax threatened with an interception of their own later that quarter, Madison made four straight stops inside the 5-yard line. Though Rojas scored on two long runs in the second half, it ultimately was for naught.

“From the jump, we had a philosophy that we were going to come back and win everything,” Chadwick said. “Coach always tells us success is never owned, it’s always rented. We paid the rent. We made it here.”

Freedom-Woodbridge rolls into Class 6 final

After breaking the single-season state scoring record in the region final against Patriot, the Eagles continued to look the part of the state title favorites, building a 49-7 halftime lead against Western Branch in the other Class 6 state semifinal and never looking back with a 69-14 victory in Woodbridge.

Against Madison, Freedom will have a chance to earn its first state title. It will be the first all-Northern Virginia final since 2007.

Stone Bridge goes down in Class 5

One of the state’s most anticipated games — and fiercest new rivalries — lived up to the billing in Saturday afternoon’s Class 5 state semifinal. This time, Highland Springs got the better of Stone Bridge, 19-14.

The Richmond-area school held visiting Stone Bridge scoreless for three quarters before the Bulldogs cut their deficit with two rushing touchdowns. But despite Mickey Thompson’s team playing the brand of late-season football that always seems to place it in title contention, the revived play came too late.

Highland Springs, hungry after playoff exits at the hands of the Bulldogs in the spring and fall of 2021, didn’t let Stone Bridge score again.

Brentsville District falls to Phoebus in Class 3

For the second straight season, Phoebus bounced Brentsville District in the Class 3 state semifinal, this time in a 58-14 drubbing. The Phantoms (14-0) have allowed just 4.1 points per game this season.

Brentsville (12-2) still captured the highest win total in school history this year.

