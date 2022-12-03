Patuxent stands up to Dunbar but falls short in Md. 2A/1A final

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Patuxent’s Steve Crounse looked out over his postgame huddle and thought of what to say. Every high school football team has one of these after every game, and Crounse — a longtime coach in Southern Maryland — has addressed his fair share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But this huddle was different. It was held on the turf of Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, and it came after the Panthers’ 22-13 loss to Baltimore powerhouse Dunbar in the Maryland 2A/1A championship. Crounse looked out across his hobbled and head-hanging players, many of their white jerseys scuffed and stretched with the marks of battle. With the state runner-up trophy in his right hand, he spoke.

“It’s supposed to hurt a little bit,” he said. “Because you all gave it your whole hearts today.”

The Panthers (11-3) were not expected to make it to Annapolis at all, let alone play the type of close game that can instill that type of pain. Crounse, who coached Patuxent for 15 years but left in 2017, had returned in the offseason for his second stint. All season, as the Panthers turned a promising start into sustained success into postseason magic, the coach spoke about the unique power of the football community in Lusby.

“It’s a special place,” Crounse said after the game with tears in his eyes. “The kids down there have a lot of character and a lot of them have to fight for themselves for everything they get in life. … But to be honest, I came back here for me as much as I did for them. Being here has reinvigorated my love of football and family.”

It was widely expected that Patuxent’s playoff run would hit a wall in Saturday’s final, where the Panthers would face the type of team that often crushes dreams. The Dunbar Poets, undefeated this season and last, were aiming for back-to-back titles and the 12th in program history.

But the Panthers came out swinging. Sophomore quarterback Evan Blouir had a 44-yard touchdown run on the third play of the game and then found Evan Jones for a six-yard pass to cap the next drive. Before the first quarter was over, the Panthers led the untouchable Poets by 13 points.

“We were never scared or backed down at all,” senior linebacker Jedidiah Lancaster said. “We came out on go. Dunbar was just a name to us, and it our goal to beat that name.”

Dunbar got back on track in the second quarter, scoring on a rushing touchdown and then coming through with a back-breaker just before halftime. Quarterback Devin Roche found Antonio Lyde on a 40-yard heave on the final play of the first half, sending the Poets into the tunnel with a one-point lead.

They held onto it with stifling defense in the second half, as they nabbed four interceptions to keep Patuxent off the board. The third of those four came from Dunbar’s Anthony Campbell and was returned 87 yards for a game-sealing touchdown. On the sideline, the Panthers could only watch as the junior linebacker weaved through would-be tacklers and put an end to their season.

“Nobody had us here to begin with. And certainly nobody gave us a chance to win this game,” Crounse said. “But my kids came out and fought. I couldn’t be prouder of a group of young men, and I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of Patuxent High School again.”

