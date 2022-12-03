USMNT’s hopeful World Cup run fizzles out with loss to the Netherlands

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RAYYAN, Qatar — The U.S. men’s national soccer team had reached the knockout stage of the World Cup with a blend of defensive excellence, precocious poise and unflinching confidence. Even though goals were scarce, the formula carried the young squad through group play unbeaten and injected belief that it could take yet another step on the sport’s greatest stage.

But the things that carried the Americans into the round of 16 were missing Saturday, and a World Cup campaign that brought hope and harrowing moments, a courageous winning goal in the group finale and stirred interest back home, came to a close with a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands at Khalifa International Stadium.

The Dutch, ranked No. 8 and a 2010 finalist, scored twice in the first half, including a backbreaker for the United States seconds before intermission. Substitute Haji Wright halved the deficit in the 76th minute, but the victors answered moments later.

The United States has not won a World Cup knockout match since 2002, when it beat regional rival Mexico in the round of 16 in South Korea. All-time, it is 1-7 in such situations. It also hasn’t beaten a European team in the World Cup since Portugal in the 2002 opener, an 0-6-4 stretch.

Advertisement

The Netherlands stretched its unbeaten streak to 19 (14-0-5) and set up a quarterfinal against Argentina or Australia on Friday.

On the eve of the match, U.S. star Christian Pulisic was cleared to play after recovering from a pelvic injury suffered during the 1-0 victory over Iran in the Group B finale. The question was whether he would start. He did.

Josh Sargent was not as fortunate. An ankle injury, also from the Iran game, left him unavailable Saturday. So Coach Gregg Berhalter turned to Jesús Ferreira, who did not appear in any group matches, ahead of the only other available striker, Wright.

Ferreira, 21, hadn’t played since FC Dallas’s MLS playoff game against Austin on Oct. 23, a six-week absence.

His task Saturday was compounded by the Dutch center back marking him: captain Virgil van Dijk, the Liverpool star who, at close to 6 feet 5, sported a height advantage of almost eight inches.

Advertisement

The “MMA” midfield remained intact for the fourth consecutive match: captain Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah.

On the backline, Berhalter restored the center-back partnership of Walker Zimmerman and Tim Ream after opting for Cameron Carter-Vickers in Zimmerman’s place against Iran.

The U.S. defense was stellar in the group stage, conceding only a penalty kick. The Dutch were almost perfect as well, allowing one goal. These teams were among just five in the 32-team field that had not lost in group play.

They had never clashed in the World Cup. The last meeting came in a 2015 friendly in Amsterdam, won by the United States, 4-3. The Netherlands won all four previous encounters.

Though the Dutch entered as true favorites — they had advantages in pedigree, experience and roster strength — there was a sense among some gathered in Qatar that the United States had a real chance to pull it off.

Advertisement

The atmosphere was not as charged as the previous U.S. matches. Patches of orange (Dutch) and red, white and blue (U.S.) punctured the calmness set by a neutral-heavy crowd.

In the early moments, it sure looked that way. The Americans set the tone through possession, movement and pressure. Just 2½ minutes after kickoff, Pulisic should have put them ahead. Adams’s header found him alone and onside inside the penalty area for an angled bid that Andries Noppert kicked aside with a flash of his left leg.

The Netherlands continued to absorb pressure, waiting for the moment to pounce on the counterattack. It came in the 10th minute. The buildup began in the Dutch end. One-touch passing opened the field. Cody Gakpo picked up speed and sprayed the ball wide to Denzel Dumfries on the right side.

Depay made a central run, undetected by the U.S. midfield. Dumfries crossed the ball back to Depay in a pocket of space for a 16-yard one-timer that streaked away from goalkeeper Matt Turner and settled into the low left corner. It was the first goal of the competition for the Barcelona forward.

The Americans continued to control possession but lacked a killer touch in the final third. Noppert made a fine save on Tim Weah’s 25-yard rocket, parrying the bid wide.

Advertisement

Only one minute of additional time was attached to the half — but it was enough for the Dutch to increase the lead.

The Americans were caught sleeping on a throw-in. Ferreira made a bad touch. Adams failed to close down Dumfries’s cross. As on the first goal, the service was crisp. Sergiño Dest, the Dutch-born U.S. defender, was slow to react on the back side, allowing Daley Blind, his former club teammate at Ajax Amsterdam, to smash a one-timer past the helpless Turner.

On the restart, referee Wilton Sampaio signaled the end of the half — and perhaps the U.S. hopes.

Needing a jump-start, Berhalter began the second half by replacing the quiet Ferreira with Gio Reyna, the 20-year-old standout whose absence through all but seven minutes of the group stage rankled U.S. supporters. (A minor injury, tactical reasons and match situations had kept him in reserve.)

The Americans were on their front foot again, but the lack of menace continued to haunt them. They came close to scoring in the 49th minute when, amid a scramble, Ream’s poke past Noppert was cleared off the line by Gakpo.

Advertisement

A moment later, Turner prevented an own goal with a reflex save on Zimmerman’s deflection of a cross.

The Americans continued to put themselves in good positions but leave opportunities on the table.

Berhalter turned to his bench for attacking help in the 67th minute, adding Wright and Brenden Aaronson for Weah and McKennie.

Turner made two terrific saves in rapid succession, but with the way things were flowing, the Americans didn’t seem capable of overcoming a one-goal deficit, not to mention a two-goal hole.

Handed a golden opportunity on a dreadful Dutch back pass, Wright pushed the ball too far wide and couldn’t finish.

Then came the breakthrough in the 76th minute. Pulisic pumped in a cross. Making a near-post run, Wright redirected the ball with a no-look flick that floated over Noppert and dropped into the back side of the net.

There was life. The crowd of 44,846 buzzed with excitement — a nervous buzz from the Dutch supporters.

Their anxiety eased in the 81st minute. The U.S. defense was bunched in the box, unaware that Dumfries was on the back side with his arm raised, begging for the ball. The cross found him for a six-yard volley.

The Americans were done.

GiftOutline Gift Article