World Cup live updates United States faces the Netherlands as the round of 16 begins

Weston McKennie and the U.S. men face the Netherlands on Saturday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
The U.S. men’s national team is set to meet the Netherlands on Saturday in Qatar as the round of 16 begins at the World Cup at 10 a.m. Eastern. The Americans finished second in Group B after a win over Iran on Tuesday. They enter Saturday’s match with some concern about the health of star forward Christian Pulisic, who suffered a pelvic contusion in the victory but was cleared Friday to play against the Dutch. The Netherlands, winners of Group A, finished the group stage without a loss, conceding just a single goal. Follow along for live updates.

Here’s what to know

  • The winner of Saturday’s match will move on to face either Argentina or Australia on Friday at 2 p.m Eastern. Australia finished second in Group D, and Argentina took the top spot in Group C.
  • Pulisic addressed his injury this week in a relaxed session with reporters in Qatar. “I’m all right,” he said Thursday. “It was very painful. That [pelvic] bone is there for a reason, to protect you. I hit it well. It was sore, but I’m getting better.”
  • The round of 16 continues this weekend in Qatar. Find the knockout round bracket and schedule here.
World Cup in Qatar

The latest: The World Cup continues Saturday with the first two round-of-16 games: The Netherlands plays the United States at 10 a.m. Eastern, and Argentina plays Australia at 2 p.m.

USMNT: U.S. soccer star Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play against the Netherlands on Saturday in the World Cup’s round of 16, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced Friday. Pulisic, 24, suffered a pelvic contusion this week when he scored from close range and smashed into Iran’s goalkeeper in the U.S. men’s national team’s Group B finale.

Knock out round schedule: A World Cup group stage filled with shocking upsets and dramatic turnarounds will now give way to a knockout round that promises more surprises.

Today’s WorldView: Ishaan Tharoor, The Post’s foreign desk columnist, chronicles his week at the World Cup in Qatar.

