World Cup live updates United States faces the Netherlands as the round of 16 begins

The U.S. men’s national team is set to meet the Netherlands on Saturday in Qatar as the round of 16 begins at the World Cup at 10 a.m. Eastern. The Americans finished second in Group B after a win over Iran on Tuesday. They enter Saturday’s match with some concern about the health of star forward Christian Pulisic, who suffered a pelvic contusion in the victory but was cleared Friday to play against the Dutch. The Netherlands, winners of Group A, finished the group stage without a loss, conceding just a single goal. Follow along for live updates.