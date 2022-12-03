No. 3 Virginia overcomes sloppy first half to beat Florida State

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The third-ranked Virginia men’s basketball team overcame spotty execution with another defensive gem and timely foul shooting to hold off Florida State, 62-57, Saturday afternoon in an ACC opener testing the Cavaliers’ physical resolve. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Despite a double-digit lead in the final minutes of the second half, Virginia had to sweat it out down the stretch to remain undefeated when the slumping Seminoles closed to 60-57 with 7.6 seconds to play on Caleb Mills’s three-point play at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers (7-0, 1-0 ACC) were able to celebrate a 15th consecutive triumph in an ACC opener, including 14 under Coach Tony Bennett, only when Reece Beekman, playing on a sore ankle, made a pair of foul shots and gathered a rebound as time expired following a miss by Florida State (1-9, 0-1) from well beyond the three-point arc.

“Forget about the record,” Bennett said. “The way they guard, that’s what makes it very interesting. They switch everything, one through five, and they force you to make plays, and if you can’t make plays or knock down a few shots it’s going to be really difficult to beat them. In the second half we opened it up a little more and said, ‘Go make plays.’ ”

Kihei Clark led Virginia with a game-high 18 points including 9 of 10 free throws. The graduate guard made 7 of 8 in the second half to spark the Cavaliers’ 15-for-18 showing on free throws during that time, including 7 of 8 over the final 49 seconds.

Virginia made 21 of 26 overall in its fifth game this season with at least 25 free throw attempts on the way to ending Florida State’s two-game winning streak in the series, most recently 64-63 last season on Matthew Cleveland’s buzzer beater in Charlottesville.

Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner added 10 points and seven rebounds with two steals and two blocks. The graduate transfer from East Carolina was the only Virginia player other than Clark to score in double figures in a game in which the Cavaliers shot 35.3 percent and limited Florida State to 32.8 percent shooting.

Virginia claimed the lead for good with a 13-5 burst to start the second half that featured four points from Clark and Ben Vander Plas’s difficult jumper off the glass. Another push comprising seven straight points opened a 43-31 margin with 11:16 to go.

“Really important because a team like that, you let them hang around, we even still let them hang around at the end, but the gap, the big enough lead you can get, makes it easier on yourself later,” Clark said. “So coming out in those first four minutes was really important.”

Here’s what else to know after Virginia’s win:

Cavaliers surge after hard foul

A pivotal sequence sparking Virginia unfolded early in the second half when guard Armaan Franklin swished a three-pointer from the left wing as starting center Kadin Shedrick absorbed a forearm shiver to the middle of his neck from Seminoles counterpart Naheem McLeod, who was assessed a flagrant foul.

Franklin’s field goal counted, and Clark made the two free throws to put the Cavaliers ahead 30-24 with 18:17 to play. Replays on the arena jumbotron showed McLeod staring directly at Shedrick while committing the foul, drawing loud boos from Virginia fans.

Shedrick (game-high four blocks) remained on the court while athletic trainers examined him before he walked to the bench for further tests. The redshirt junior came back into the game several minutes later following a 7-0 Cavaliers run.

“He got hit in the throat or something today, and he had to bounce back from that,” Bennett said. “He got hit in the jaw, the throat, different spots. We’re going to have to put — what is it that boxers wear? — the headgear on him the next game.”

Overcoming first-half woes

Mental gaffes that largely had been absent over the first six games plagued the Cavaliers throughout the first half and allowed depleted Florida State, playing without promising freshman Baba Miller because of an NCAA suspension, to claim a 22-21 lead after Clark missed a jumper at the halftime buzzer.

A miscommunication on defense, for instance, gave Seminoles guard Darin Green Jr. an uncontested look on a three-pointer to put Florida State ahead, 19-18, with 2:40 to play. Beekman had been guarding Green but collided with teammate Ryan Dunn, leaving plenty of space for a clean release from Green.

Moments earlier Shedrick came out to defend Jalen Warley aggressively well away from the rim. Officials called Shedrick for a blocking foul that sent Florida State into the one-and-one bonus. Warley made both free throws to draw the Seminoles within two points.

“Their style of play and the guys that they have, they play a lot of guys,” Clark said of the problems Florida State presents. “They sub, fresh legs on you. They pick up full, and they make it hard, but you play for these types of games and these moments. It’s a great battle. I always look forward to playing those guys.”

