Capitals GM Brian MacLellan ‘concerned’ about his team’s lackluster start

CALGARY — Washington Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan has a few goals for his middling team over the next month: start to string together wins, stay within striking distance of a playoff spot and continue to buy time until injured players return. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But even MacLellan admitted Saturday those goals won’t be easy to achieve. MacLellan said he was “concerned” about the state of Capitals (10-12-4), and said the only way out of this early season hole would be for Washington’s biggest stars to produce.

“The margin for error with our team right now, it’s small,” MacLellan said Saturday, before Washington’s dismal 5-2 loss to Calgary. “Probably for a lot of teams throughout the league. You can’t make mistakes. You can’t have a stretch where your power play is 0 for 21 or something like that. It’s going to hurt you. And it’s been hurting us. Lately it’s been better but it hurts us.”

After Washington’s loss to Calgary, the Capitals woke up Sunday morning four games out of a wild-card spot. Washington has two more games left on its six-game road trip and holds a 1-2-1 record through four. The Capitals play Edmonton on Monday and Philadelphia on Wednesday.

“We have to come out of this trip still competitive,” MacLellan said. “There’s a couple teams in front of us, you pay attention to Florida, you pay attention to New York, Detroit, we got to stay in the mix here and then grow it from there.”

The Capitals have shown flashes of an aggressive, offensive-heavy game in this past stretch, but haven’t been able to consistently capitalize. MacLellan said Washington’s late-game issues — struggling to score or giving up the equalizer after self-inflicted errors — have repeatedly cost them two points.

“We have to be concerned,” MacLellan said of the Capitals’ season outlook. “We dug ourselves a hole … for us to get through this, our top players have to be our top players and they have to carry us through this stretch.”

Evgeny Kuznetsov has only tallied 17 points this season, while Anthony Mantha has 12 points (six goals, six assists). John Carlson has had an inconsistent year — both offensively and defensively. Captain Alex Ovechkin has 13 goals and 12 assists, but is still off his offensive pace from last year.

“Those guys have to carry our team,” MacLellan said. “That’s just the reality of it.”

MacLellan: Backstrom is ‘progressing well’

Backstrom skated with the team a handful of times before they embarked on this road trip. MacLellan said Backstrom has been “progressing well” and there have been no setbacks.

“He is doing really well and his rehab is going well and I don't know that it has been tested, but we would like to see him in a practice and [taking] contact … that will come in the next little bit I hope,” MacLellan said.

Wilson has yet to practice with the team, but has been taking part in individual skates. Washington expects to get a better picture of his progress in the next few weeks. Beck Malenstyn, who had surgery to fix a broken finger in early November, is also still on track to return within the next month.

Dmitry Orlov, who has been out since early November with a lower-body injury, has missed 12 straight games. MacLellan said his injury has been tough to identify and treat.

“It’s lingered on a lot longer than anyone anticipated,” MacLellan said. “Seems to be headed in a positive direction which is why he’s come out for the trip. We’ll see how it goes over the next couple of days.”

MacLellan cautioned Saturday that it would be hard for the Capitals to make any major roster moves as they continue to hope that Wilson and Backstrom can both return this season.

“To help our team you would have to add a high-end guy, you know a top-six guy but they are $5 million, $6 million,” MacLellan said. “You can’t add that player while you are bringing two guys back from [long term injured reserve]. That’s why we say our top guys have to carry us to that point.”

