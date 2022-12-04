South Korea’s Cho Gue-sung becomes breakout World Cup heartthrob

World Cup in Qatar

The latest: The knockout stage continued at the World Cup on Saturday with Argentina beating Australia, 2-1, in the round of 16. Argentina, featuring global star Lionel Messi in what is probably his final World Cup, is among the favorites to win the tournament and managed to finish first in Group C and move on to the quarterfinals despite a shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in its first game.

USMNT: The U.S. men’s national team fell to the Netherlands, 3-1, on Saturday in the opening match of the round of 16. The Netherlands, winners of Group A, had finished the group stage without a loss, conceding just a single goal. Its winning streak continues, while the U.S. run is over.

Knock out round schedule: A World Cup group stage filled with shocking upsets and dramatic turnarounds will now give way to a knockout round that promises more surprises.

Today’s WorldView: Ishaan Tharoor, The Post’s foreign desk columnist, chronicles his week at the World Cup in Qatar.