Georgia, Michigan, TCU, Ohio State to play in College Football Playoff

What little suspense that remained regarding the College Football Playoff ended Sunday afternoon when the committee revealed its final rankings, seeding Georgia first followed by No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU and No. 4 Ohio State. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Bulldogs (13-0) will face Ohio State (11-1) in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta in one semifinal while the Wolverines (13-0) get TCU (12-1) in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.

Both games are set for Dec. 31, with times to be announced. The national championship game takes place Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Georgia and Michigan were all but assured of retaining their slots from last week on the heels of convincing triumphs in their respective conference championship games Saturday.

Which schools would follow immediately behind them — and in what order — generated much discussion when the Horned Frogs lost in overtime to Kansas State, 31-28, in Saturday’s Big 12 championship game, ending TCU’s bid for an undefeated season.

As it turned out the Buckeyes, ranked fifth last week after losing to Michigan, 45-23, bumped Southern Cal (11-2) from the playoff. The Trojans entered the weekend ranked fourth but lost to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game, 47-24, Friday in Las Vegas.

Speculation swirled around the potential inclusion of another two-loss school, Alabama, which missed a berth in the playoff for the second time in the nine-year history of the format. The Crimson Tide (11-2) lost to Tennessee and LSU by a combined four points this season.

Clemson missed the playoff for only the third time after losing to South Carolina, 31-30, two weeks ago. The Tigers (11-2) defeated North Carolina, 39-10, Saturday night to win the ACC championship game for a seventh time in eight years.

No two-loss team has been included in the playoff.

Georgia emphatically ensured it would remain first for a fifth consecutive week following a thrashing of LSU, 50-30, in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where the Bulldogs will play again in what amounts to another home game.

Michigan is making its second straight playoff appearance.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

