Commanders rally late to force overtime, settle for 20-20 tie with Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Still giddy from his team’s win over the Atlanta Falcons, Ron Rivera looked back at Washington’s midseason turnaround and appeared at ease for the first time in years. After months of preaching and roster finagling, he finally could say his Commanders were getting it. His players were buying in, and his team had an identity — a scrappy, run-first offense bolstered by a menacing defense.

The Commanders were clicking, and the next step was to sustain their consistency — and perhaps make their close wins a little less anxiety-inducing.

Rivera got something else Sunday: a reminder of the risk-reward dilemma of his quarterback as his team gave away an early lead. At MetLife Stadium for the first of consecutive meetings with the NFC East rival New York Giants, the Commanders came unglued before rallying to force overtime and ultimately settling for a 20-20 tie. The outcome — Washington’s first tie since 2016 — kept the Giants (7-4-1) a half-game ahead of the Commanders (7-5-1) in the NFC East, setting up a critical rematch in Week 15 at FedEx Field following Washington’s bye next Sunday.

Taylor Heinicke, the catalyst behind Washington’s revival this season, was both a liability and his team’s last hope, taking five sacks and fumbling twice (losing one of them) while going 27 for 41 for 275 yards and two touchdowns for a 101.2 passer rating.

Rivera often has couched Heinicke’s impressive plays by acknowledging his risky throws that so often have been the difference-makers — such as his untimely interception late in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings or his deep throws to wideout Terry McLaurin, whose savvy route-running and contested-catch ability have made him a reliable target.

On Sunday, many of his passes were high, including one in the first quarter that flew over the head of 6-foot-6 tight end Logan Thomas in the end zone and a deep one up the middle in the fourth quarter that flew over wideout Curtis Samuel and into the hands of a diving Giants defender ... who dropped it before hitting the ground.

The Commanders’ standout defensive tackles thwarted the Giants’ first two drives, with Jonathan Allen stripping the ball from quarterback Daniel Jones on a run near midfield for a fumble that linebacker Jamin Davis recovered. The takeaway — the Commanders’ 13th since Week 7 — led to Joey Slye’s first field goal, from 21 yards, after the offense came up short in the red zone.

Daron Payne sacked Jones for a loss of nine yards on New York’s second drive, setting up the Commanders’ second scoring surge — which finished in the end zone this time. After connecting with receiver Jahan Dotson and Thomas for big catches (of 16 yards and 11 yards, respectively), Heinicke turned to McLaurin, who caught a short pass on a shallow crossing route from New York’s 19-yard line, then tossed aside a defender to find nothing but green space and the end zone ahead of him.

But the Commanders’ 10-0 lead would fade as the mistakes piled up.

Washington’s running defense was picked apart by a familiar culprit in the first half. Jones, who ran for 74 and 95 yards in previous meetings with the Commanders, collected 56 of the Giants’ 116 rushing yards in the first half, taking advantage of missed tackles and poor gap-fitting from Washington’s defense. Jones finished with a team-high 71 yards on the ground to go with 200 passing yards and a touchdown. Saquon Barkley added 63 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown for the Giants.

Washington’s smallest errors came with big costs, as they typically do for this team. Safety Kam Curl, typically one of the Commanders’ most consistent and impactful defenders, was penalized for holding on a 21-yard scramble by Jones and missed a tackle of receiver Isaiah Hodgins on a later third down. Both helped set up scores — 48- and 27-yard field goals — by the Giants’ Graham Gano.

To start the second half, with the score tied at 13, Heinicke was strip-sacked at Washington’s 18-yard line by linebacker Azeez Ojulari, which set up a six-yard touchdown pass to Hodgins as the Giants grabbed a 20-13 lead. Hodgins tripped up rookie cornerback Christian Holmes on a short route at the goal line to get separation and easily pull in Jones’s pass in the end zone.

Antonio Gibson muffed the subsequent kickoff but recovered the ball and picked up three yards to spare Washington another disaster. But penalties by Washington’s tight ends created their own havoc. Thomas was flagged for a false start and an illegal block in the back on Washington’s second drive of the third quarter, costing it 15 yards before Heinicke was strip-sacked again. Center Tyler Larsen recovered the ball, but Washington ended up punting. The drive spanned eight minutes, but the Commanders only made it to their 43-yard line.

On the subsequent drive, rookie tight end Cole Turner was called for holding, again setting the offense back 10 yards, before Heinicke was sacked for a fourth time and Slye’s 52-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right.

On the next drive, Washington committed two more penalties, including a holding call on left tackle Charles Leno Jr. when the Commanders were backed up in their own territory, and Heinicke took as many punishing hits from the Giants’ defense.

But then he did what he has done so well when Washington has turned to him since 2020: He created magic when all hope seemed to be lost.

With less than three minutes left, Rivera went for it on fourth and four from Washington’s 27-yard line; Heinicke scrambled left before hitting Samuel for a 20-yard completion on the run. Three plays later, he threw a short pass to Dotson, who spun past a couple of defenders and sprinted into the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown with 1:45 remaining.

Instead of trying for two and the lead, the Commanders settled for a tying extra point, putting the onus on the defense to get off the field quickly — which it did.

The Giants went deep three times, to no avail. Defensive back Danny Johnson, who earlier sacked Jones, held his own in coverage on two consecutive targets before the defense trotted off the field and gave Heinicke and Co. 77 seconds to win it. But the Giants’ secondary stayed glued to Washington’s receivers, leading to a string of incompletions and a trip to overtime.

Although the Giants won the coin toss, Washington’s defense — its line in particular — ensured their time on the field would be short-lived. Barkley was stuffed on a run, losing three yards on the play, and then Jones was sacked by Payne on third and five, forcing a punt.

Washington seemed poised to end it, but after Heinicke found Samuel for a 21-yard completion into New York territory, the offense stalled, giving the Giants another chance after a punt.

New York made it to Washington’s 45 for fourth and three. Rivera called a timeout to stop the clock and, after a failed attempt to draw Washington offside, the Giants were flagged for delay of game and ushered the punt team onto the field.

Heinicke had 96 seconds to score from his team’s 10-yard line. Instead, he was sacked at the 2, ultimately bringing out Tress Way for his most important punt of the season. The ball sailed only 48 yards and, with the return, the Giants were at their 43 with 28 seconds remaining.

After Jones led the offense to the Washington 40-yard line, Gano’s 58-yard field goal attempt fell short, leaving the teams tied until they reconvene in two weeks in Landover.

