England tops Senegal at the World Cup, and look what’s coming next

World Cup in Qatar

The latest: On another night of outrageous soccer from the top young player in the world, Kylian Mbappé set up the first goal before scoring two of high quality as France rolled past Poland, 3-1, to book a quarterfinal against England on Saturday.

USMNT: The U.S. men’s national team fell to the Netherlands, 3-1, on Saturday in the opening match of the round of 16. The United States has not won a World Cup knockout match since 2002, when it beat regional rival Mexico in the round of 16 in South Korea.

Knock out round schedule: A World Cup group stage filled with shocking upsets and dramatic turnarounds will now give way to a knockout round that promises more surprises.

Perspective: “The incremental progress was clear, but more than that, the players performed in a matter that indicates they are on a path to immense growth. There is a cohesion and energy about the United States that should inspire belief.” Read Jerry Brewer on the U.S. men’s national team’s future.