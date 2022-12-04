England tops Senegal at the World Cup, and look what’s coming next

KHOR, Qatar — Here comes a World Cup quarterfinal between England and France. Apply noise-cancelling ear buds as desired.
Go hide in a forest as desired.
Once England had created three picturesque goals to top Senegal, 3-0, on Sunday night before 65,985 at Al Bayt Stadium in the Qatari north, the puckish brackets had nodded for a colossus. The defending World Cup champion (France) with the most alluring player among 8 billion people at the favorite game of those 8 billion (Kylian Mbappé) will oppose an England team which has spent the last two cups redecorating its old, dreary self.
It will bring along Jude Bellingham, the fabulous 19-year-old pup from Stourbridge in England’s West Midlands whose kinetic skill and know-how while enabling the first two goals make it rather a case of tremendous gall that he has not yet deigned to reach 19½.
He started things just after team elder Harry Kane started things, in the 38th minute, to the sound of the Senegalese drum corps that graced the match. Kane threaded a beauty from near midfield to Bellingham on the left, and Bellingham bolted on down the side into the box until he timed an impeccable left-footed cross. It reached Jordan Henderson like it knew just what to do and Henderson quickly knocked it just to the right of one of the world’s best goalkeepers, Édouard Mendy of Chelsea note.
Henderson and Bellingham ran into the corner together from two eras, ages 32 and 19, and pressed together their foreheads in generational unity.
Moments later, in the third minute of first-half stoppage time, England-France came to look booked. Senegal committed some deeply human sloppiness in the England end, and Bellingham cleaned it up and went roaming up the field toward the middle. When he got there he saw Phil Foden clear on the left and shipped a pass over there so that Foden could one-touch it back over to a charging Kane.
Kane, whose 29-year life has known many an imperiled goalkeeper, let it settle as the picture showed only himself and a goalkeeper, a scene well-known as ominous. It bounced once, twice, thrice, then rolled gently and briefly while onlookers might have wondered if Kane over-waited before, boom, he blasted it past Mendy’s right side.
It pushed Kane’s England goal total to 52, one shy of Wayne Rooney’s record 53, and the England side of the crowd bounced madly to that old pop song that makes them bounce, Gala’s “Freed From Desire.” Their side clearly would play France in a World Cup for the first time since Spain 1982 (a 3-1 England win in group play) and the second since England’s triumphant year of 1966 (a 2-0 England win in group play). A third goal would come in the 57th minute on a sweet touch from 21-year-old Bukayo Saka — what sweet youth — and if one could set aside that noise for a moment, England also headed for its second straight quarterfinal after a group-play exit in 2014 and a round-of-16 shooing in 2010. It reached the semifinals last time, in 2018.
If it reaches the semifinals this time, cup your ears as desired.
