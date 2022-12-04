Fred McGriff will enter Hall of Fame; Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens denied again

SAN DIEGO — Steroid-era superstars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were again denied admission to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, this time by a jury that included several of their contemporaries. The Hall of Fame’s Contemporary Baseball Era Committee elected just one of the eight eligible players on its ballot: first baseman Fred McGriff, a unanimous choice who will join this year’s regularly elected class in Cooperstown next summer.
The committee of 16 former players, longtime executives and veteran sportswriters included former players Ryne Sandberg, Jack Morris, Lee Smith, Frank Thomas, Alan Trammel and Greg Maddux. The committee reconsidered the fates of eight stars from the post-1980 era whose candidacies the writers rejected: McGriff, Bonds, Clemens, Curt Schilling, Albert Belle, Rafael Palmeiro, Dale Murphy and Don Mattingly. Players needed at least 12 of the 16 committee members’ votes to earn election.
The committee had been tasked with weighing the cases of Bonds and Clemens, both accused of steroid use, and Schilling, whose Hall of Fame candidacy was derailed by character questions. Voters for the Baseball Writers’ Association of America had kept all three out of Cooperstown, sparking years of debate.
This is a developing story and will be updated.