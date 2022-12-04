49ers shuffle at QB again after Jimmy Garoppolo’s season-ending foot injury

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl aspirations were dented severely Sunday when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending broken left foot during a victory over the Miami Dolphins in Santa Clara, Calif. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight Rookie Brock Purdy, the 262nd and final player chosen in this year’s NFL draft, took over for Garoppolo. He will become the 49ers’ third starting quarterback this season, following second-year pro Trey Lance and Garoppolo.

“Just hearing it, it was pretty crushing,” Coach Kyle Shanahan said during his postgame news conference. “We know what Jimmy’s been through, how hard he’s worked at this. I got the news … in the second quarter. So it was a little different for me, even just how happy we were with that game. … It was a special win, but definitely mixed emotions hearing about Jimmy.”

Mixed emotions following the win as Kyle Shanahan confirms that Jimmy G will undergo season-ending foot surgery. pic.twitter.com/aBFGghcHP6 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 5, 2022

The 49ers extended their winning streak to five games with a 33-17 triumph over the Dolphins. They are in first place in the NFC West with a record of 8-4, putting them one game ahead of the Seattle Seahawks.

Garoppolo was injured on a sack during the Niners’ opening offensive possession. He was taken to the medical tent on the sideline and then transported to the locker room on a cart. Shanahan announced after the game Garoppolo had suffered a broken foot that would require season-ending surgery.

“I told the guys right after the game,” Shanahan said. “And so I know that gave them some mixed emotions fast, too. But it was a hell of job by Brock coming in, stepping it up. He did a real good job today, and we’re going to be ready to do our best to overcome this.”

The draft’s “Mr. Irrelevant,” as the final player picked is called, now becomes highly relevant for the 49ers. Purdy, who was selected 262nd out of Iowa State in April, connected on 25 of 37 passes Sunday for 210 yards. He threw two touchdown passes and one interception.

“I love Jimmy, what he’s done in terms of just taking me in and being a brother to me and just telling me little things and his experiences so far in his career that have helped him,” Purdy said during his postgame news conference. “And he shares them with me. He’s not like a secretive guy or anything. He wants the guys in that [quarterbacks] room to be better to push him as well. So to see him go down like that, it’s like: ‘Man, that sucks. Also, I have to be ready to roll for the rest of the game.’ So my heart feels for him.”

The 49ers made a win-now trade with the Carolina Panthers this season by adding tailback Christian McCaffrey to go with a group of stars on offense that also includes tight end George Kittle, wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and left tackle Trent Williams. They also have the NFL’s top-ranked defense.

But now they must make it work without Garoppolo.

Brock Purdy on the mentorship of Jimmy G ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/gmHKIEE5no — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 5, 2022

Garoppolo wasn’t even supposed to be with the 49ers this season. They made offseason plans to move on from him at quarterback and turn the job over to Lance, a first-round draft choice in 2021 who served as Garoppolo’s backup last season.

But Garoppolo’s offseason shoulder surgery kept the 49ers from being able to trade him. He agreed to a revised contract just before the season to remain with the team as Lance’s backup. Then Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2, and the job belonged to Garoppolo once more.

“It’s just like the situation with Trey when he went down,” Purdy said. “It sucks seeing your guys go down like that. But you’ve got to roll.”

