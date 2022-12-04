Maryland will face N.C. State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland will face No. 23 North Carolina State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30, the schools announced Sunday. Coach Michael Locksley has taken the Terrapins to back-to-back bowl games, signifying the program has made progress in his four-year tenure. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Terps (7-5) will travel to Charlotte for a chance to finish the season with eight wins, which would be the most the team has tallied since 2010. The game, scheduled for noon, will be televised on ESPN.

The bowl game pits Maryland against a former ACC foe, similar to when the Terps met Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl last season and cruised to a 54-10 victory. Maryland and N.C. State have played 70 times and are even in the series with a 33-33-4 record.

Maryland started this season 6-2 before falling into a slump amid tougher opposition in November. The Terps capped the regular season on a high note by beating Rutgers, but they did not beat any Big Ten teams that had a winning record. The Wolfpack (8-4) had a similar finish, losing to Boston College and Louisville before ending with a win over North Carolina. N.C. State, ranked 23rd in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings, lost starting quarterback Devin Leary in October after he tore his pectoral muscle.

The Terps are led by third-year starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who recently earned second-team all-Big Ten honors. He ranks third in the conference with 253.4 passing yards per game, and despite dealing with a nagging knee injury this season, Tagovailoa broke the school’s career passing record (7,658 yards and counting).

Locksley has said the additional practices heading into the bowl game are critical for the development of the team. In the Pinstripe Bowl last year, some young players had significant roles, and the game against N.C. State could be similar. Some veterans have said they will not play and a wave of players have announced their decisions to transfer.

Maryland receivers Dontay Demus Jr. (233 receiving yards this season) and Jacob Copeland (376 yards) have already announced they will declare for the NFL draft and not play in the bowl game. Demus returned from a torn ACL to play his fifth season for the Terps, but he wasn’t as productive this year as he was in the past.

After the regular season finale, several Terps announced their intentions to transfer. The most significant loss was tight end CJ Dippre, a sophomore who tallied 314 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season. Most of the departing players did not have major roles this season at Maryland, and sometimes seniors leave in search of a school where they can play the extra season of eligibility given because of the coronavirus pandemic. (The NCAA gave all players this waiver in 2020, but schools are not required to accommodate that additional season.)

Maryland will also need to fill at least one void in its coaching staff this offseason. Co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Mike Miller is expected to become the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Charlotte, according to a person familiar with the move. Miller will return to a city where he spent part of his childhood and where his parents live. Charlotte, which plays Maryland next fall, has not yet announced Miller’s hiring.

