No. 20 Maryland opens Big Ten play with a thud — and an ugly home loss

Brenda Frese waved the white flag with more than two minutes remaining by pulling her best players off the court. For the first time in program history, over 16 meetings, the Maryland women’s basketball team would fall to Nebraska. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Coming off the high of a road upset of No. 7 Notre Dame three days earlier, the No. 20 Terrapins were run out of their own gym in their Big Ten opener, 90-67, by a Nebraska team that had struggled entering Sunday. In their first two matchups with ranked teams, the Cornhuskers (6-3, 1-0) had lost both by a combined 57 points — including a 31-point defeat at No. 9 Virginia Tech on Thursday.

Frese didn’t mince words afterward.

“They exposed us in every way possible,” she said.

The second half was a nightmare for Maryland (7-3, 0-1), which neither got stops nor played with any offensive flow. The Terps were outscored 59-31 after halftime as Nebraska shot 64.3 percent after the break. The hot shooting included a 12-for-25 showing on three-point attempts on the afternoon.

Nebraska’s Jaz Shelley scored a game-high 29 points, including 22 during an 11-minute stretch, and Isabelle Bourne (18 points) hit four three-pointers. Allison Weidner notched her first career double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds.

“I really felt like it was kind of the aggressive penetration,” Nebraska Coach Amy Williams said. “Their team does such an outstanding job of help defense that when we were able to penetrate and get in there and suck their defense, then we got some good kick-outs.”

Shyanne Sellers led Maryland with a career-high 21 points and added eight rebounds.

The Terps showed a surprising lack of energy coming off their big road win over Notre Dame. That lack of consistency has been an early mark on this season; Maryland posted notable wins over No. 17 Baylor and No. 7 Notre Dame but followed them with losses to unranked DePaul and Nebraska.

“We have to get off to a better start,” forward Brinae Alexander said. “As a team, we have to figure out how we want to approach the game. And it starts with practice, the shoot-around, everything. And just working on our approach to the games and treating everyone like a tough team — [treat] everyone like a Notre Dame.”

“That level of consistency means nothing when you go to Notre Dame and you come back and get the low-level type of effort in a game like this,” Frese added.

The defeat leaves Frese at 599 career wins before her team visits Purdue on Thursday.

Here’s what else to know about the Terps’ loss:

Offensive struggles

There was no flow to Maryland’s offense; most of the Terps’ baskets came from individuals creating one-on-one. That is not how Frese wants to play — assist-to-turnover ratio is a metric she stresses. The Terps had just 11 assists against 17 turnovers.

Diamond Miller, who entered averaging 19.3 points, got in early foul trouble and only played six minutes in the first half. After hitting the winning buzzer-beater against the Fighting Irish, she finished with 13 points on 3-for-12 shooting Sunday.

Frese pointed out that the transition game didn’t get moving until the fourth quarter. Nebraska did a solid job disrupting Miller with extra defenders who moved over late after she committed to driving to the basket.

“Sometimes we get in our own way,” Frese said. “We were traveling and we’re turning the ball over and we’re crashing into people. So it looks like really good defense by Nebraska when we give away a lot of those opportunities with 17 turnovers. We’re continuing to evaluate. We’ve said this as a staff — by no means is the starting lineup in place.”

Meyers missing

For the second consecutive game, Abby Meyers was held to single digits in scoring. She finished Sunday’s game with two points on 1-for-7 shooting to go with six rebounds and four fouls.

Frese said the Terps need more from her and Lavender Briggs (six points), who has scored in double digits just once this season.

“I don’t see [teams] adjusting,” Frese said of Meyers. “I think they have great respect for who she is. We need Abby to do more and we need [Briggs] to do more. And we need our vets to step up — and they’re more than capable.”

Sellers soaring

Sellers reached a career high in scoring for the second consecutive game. Since moving into the starting lineup four games ago, she is averaging 16.3 points while actively looking for her own offense.

“Just being aggressive and keep trying to drive and attack,” she said. “A career-high type of night, but it doesn’t mean anything when you lose the game.”

Scouting

Washington Mystics staff members were in the building as they continue to prepare for April’s WNBA draft, in which they hold the No. 4 pick. General Manager Mike Thibault, Assistant General Manager Maria Giovannetti, Coach Eric Thibault and assistant coach Shelley Patterson were in attendance.

