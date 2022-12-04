Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Nationals — along with the New York Yankees and Gerrit Cole — were the unquestioned talk of baseball. They were champions. They were bringing back their playoff ace. They were at the center of a Strasburg-or-Rendon debate, which hindsight would have a lot to say about. And now they are a bit character, at best, with more holes and questions than can be addressed in an entire winter, let alone at this quick sprint of a networking event.

Procedurally, Rizzo and Manager Dave Martinez will speak with reporters in San Diego on Monday. Rizzo is then expected to do so after the draft lottery on Tuesday and the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday, with those two events highlighting the team’s winter meetings agenda.

During the lottery at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, the Nationals will hope like mad that MLB’s worst record in 2022 will at least yield its top draft pick in 2023. They share the highest odds (16.5 percent) at the No. 1 selection with the Oakland Athletics and Pittsburgh Pirates. And in the Rule 5 Draft at 5 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Washington is expected to choose at least one player — using the first overall pick — and perhaps another in the second round.

Since the regular season ended, the Nationals have unclogged their 40-man roster and made a handful of low-cost, low-risk, moderate-upside additions. In the past week, they signed corner infielder/designated hitter Jeimer Candelario to a one-year, $5 million deal with incentives; and outfielder Stone Garrett to a major league contract. In minor league free agency, Washington brought back left-handed reliever Sean Doolittle before bringing in right-handed reliever Hobie Harris; outfielders Derek Hill, Leonel Valera and Tito Polo; and infielders Franklin Barreto and Erik Mejia.

So while much of the league sweats over a heating stove, competing for stars such as Aaron Judge, Carlos Rodón and a shortstop named Trea Turner, the Nationals will focus on the margins, largely sitting out. An uncertain ownership situation has left the front office in a holding pattern. Rizzo promises there is a plan unfolding, even if he refuses to describe a timeline in the broadest strokes. Maybe the blueprint will include a small splash in the starting pitching market, whether that happens in San Diego or later in the winter.

Or maybe the Nationals will buck any meaningful spending for a second consecutive year of waiting and seeing. As the winter meetings begin, that feels like a safer bet.

