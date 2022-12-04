England’s Raheem Sterling leaves World Cup after reported home break-in

KHOR, Qatar — Raheem Sterling, the most-capped player on the England squad here at the World Cup, returned to England on Sunday evening after his family reportedly suffered a burglary by armed intruders at their home, according to multiple British media outlets.
“I spent a lot of time with Raheem this morning,” Southgate, the national manager since 2016, said after England advanced with a 3-0 win. “You know, you have days where events happen and you have to deal with them. He’s on his way home, and we’re obviously mindful of giving him space.”
Sterling, an attacking midfielder who has played for Liverpool, Manchester City and nowadays Chelsea, has been a regular sight with England since he debuted with the senior national team in November 2012, a month before his 18th birthday. He has played 81 matches for the national side, two more than Kane after Sunday night, and has scored 20 goals, including one in the opening 6-2 win over Iran in this World Cup.
He was born in Jamaica but raised from age 5 in London after his mother moved him there. According to Sterling in 2018 and other reports, his father died of gun violence in Jamaica when Raheem was 2. In June 2017, Sterling made what the BBC reported as “a substantial donation” to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in which 71 people died, telling the network: “This is a deep and sad situation, one that’s close to my heart and hard to swallow. I would like to help in the best way I can.”
He will turn 28 on Thursday.
Southgate made clear that Sterling might return to the team during this World Cup but that it’s impossible to predict. England will play France on Saturday in the quarterfinals.
“Our thoughts are with him and his family,” Kane said in the post-match news conference. “It’s a private matter, but it’s never easy to see one of your teammates and friends deal with something like that. We’ll have to take it day by day. I’m sure Raheem will speak to the manager and take the best decision for him and his family. That’s the most important thing. We send him our best wishes and hope to see him as soon as possible.”
Southgate said: “We’ve got to give him time to try to resolve that or be there for his family. That’s the most important thing at this time, so we have to give him that space” and to “make sure he has as much time as he needs.”
World Cup in Qatar
The latest: On another night of outrageous soccer from the top young player in the world, Kylian Mbappé set up the first goal before scoring two of high quality as France rolled past Poland, 3-1, to book a quarterfinal against England on Saturday.
USMNT: The U.S. men’s national team fell to the Netherlands, 3-1, on Saturday in the opening match of the round of 16. The United States has not won a World Cup knockout match since 2002, when it beat regional rival Mexico in the round of 16 in South Korea.
Knock out round schedule: A World Cup group stage filled with shocking upsets and dramatic turnarounds will now give way to a knockout round that promises more surprises.
Perspective: “The incremental progress was clear, but more than that, the players performed in a matter that indicates they are on a path to immense growth. There is a cohesion and energy about the United States that should inspire belief.” Read Jerry Brewer on the U.S. men’s national team’s future.