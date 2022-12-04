World Cup live updates England to face Senegal in round of 16

The World Cup continues Sunday when England faces Senegal in the round of 16. England, the Group B winner, entered the tournament with high expectations and is the favorite to beat its African opponent and reach the quarterfinals for the second straight cycle. Senegal, which finished second in Group A, is in the knockout stage for just the second time, but its previous appearance in 2002 included an upset win over Sweden that sent it to the quarterfinals. The Lions of Teranga seek a similar performance against a European foe Sunday. Follow along for live updates and highlights.
USMNT: The U.S. men’s national team fell to the Netherlands, 3-1, on Saturday in the opening match of the round of 16. The United States has not won a World Cup knockout match since 2002, when it beat regional rival Mexico in the round of 16 in South Korea.
Knock out round schedule: A World Cup group stage filled with shocking upsets and dramatic turnarounds will now give way to a knockout round that promises more surprises.
Perspective: “The incremental progress was clear, but more than that, the players performed in a matter that indicates they are on a path to immense growth. There is a cohesion and energy about the United States that should inspire belief.” Read Jerry Brewer on the U.S. men’s national team’s future.