World Cup live updates England to face Senegal in round of 16

The World Cup continues Sunday when England faces Senegal in the round of 16. England, the Group B winner, entered the tournament with high expectations and is the favorite to beat its African opponent and reach the quarterfinals for the second straight cycle. Senegal, which finished second in Group A, is in the knockout stage for just the second time, but its previous appearance in 2002 included an upset win over Sweden that sent it to the quarterfinals. The Lions of Teranga seek a similar performance against a European foe Sunday. Follow along for live updates and highlights.