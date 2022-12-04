World Cup live updates France to face Poland in round of 16

The World Cup continues Sunday when France takes on Poland in the round of 16 in Doha, Qatar. France is the defending world champion and was one of the tournament’s most impressive teams during the group stage: The French won their first two games to earn the top spot in Group D and rested several players in a largely meaningless loss to Tunisia in the group finale. Poland finished second in Group C after a win over Saudi Arabia, a draw against Mexico and a loss to Argentina. Follow along for live updates and highlights.