There they were on the road for another victory, preening, gyrating and scowling: the Los Angeles Lakers’ Big Three in defining moments that captured their essence. On Sunday night, LeBron James soared in for a dunk in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards, so of course he felt compelled to stand motionless on the baseline and luxuriate in all the love being showered upon him. Earlier in the game, when Russell Westbrook delivered a look-away assist and the ball swirled around the hoop before falling through, he celebrated by mimicking that motion, swirling his hips like a man who didn’t care if 19,647 people were watching.

However, the only reason James could pose and Westbrook could pretend to be a hula hoop during a 130-119 win was the biggest, baddest man of the night — and maybe in the league.

After he had thrown down a dunk over a crowd of players in pink, Anthony Davis roared and shook the entire basket stanchion. The Wizards, in their cherry blossom uniforms, scattered as Davis moved back up the floor, mean-mugging and flexing his arms.

Any obituaries about the 2022-23 Lakers were written prematurely. That’s not to blame observers who witnessed the beginning of the season, when the Lakers brought their own shovels to every game and started 2-10. At that point, the front office appeared to be wasting the end of James’s career by pairing him with regular dudes. Westbrook, the mismatched member of this Big Three since Day One, looked miserable while trending on social media for all the wrong reasons. And Davis, the oft-injured superstar, generated fear within the hearts of Lakers fans who now expect that he’ll be out four to six weeks every time he stumbles to the court.

But the Lakers have slowly gotten healthier, and they steadied themselves thanks to a forgiving stretch against floundering opponents before shocking one of the best teams in the East, the Milwaukee Bucks, on Friday night. After toppling the Wizards, who didn’t have three-time all-star Bradley Beal for most of the game, the Lakers have won eight of 10.

“Those first 20, 25 games where you’re learning your team, your team is learning you coming in as a new staff, a new head coach,” first-year Lakers coach Darvin Ham said, “while also managing who’s available, who’s not available, also guys out for various illnesses and various injuries, so you’re trying to mix and match the lineup. But now here we are, becoming more whole by the day where we have all of our guys available.”

The Lakers are surging with a starting lineup that consists of three summer acquisitions — smaller guards Dennis Schröder and Patrick Beverley and forward Lonnie Walker IV — to go with James and Davis. For the first time in his Hall of Fame-worthy career, Westbrook, 34, has become a sixth man. Although he bristled at the idea earlier this season — and even made the oddball claim that he suffered an injury because of Ham’s preseason experiment of playing him off the bench — over the last 10 games, Westbrook has averaged a respectable stat line of 12.4 points, 8.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

He no longer appears like a sad monument to past triple-doubles. And fans at home aren’t groaning when he sets up to take an errant three. In fact, Lakers fans cheered as Westbrook stood at the scorers’ table and checked in for the first time against the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 30. Westbrook, the Lakers’ bench leader and part-time hip twirler, might actually be having fun again.

“I see the joy in his face of playing basketball. The footage I watched as I was preparing to possibly have this job, it just didn’t look like he was enjoying the game of basketball,” Ham said, “but I see joy in his face now when he plays. I’m thrilled. I’m happy. It’s only going to get better.”

At the center of it all — the flash of wins and better days in Lakerland — Davis has stepped into his role as the team’s go-to star. James, 37, has shown little regression and, as long as he’s wearing purple and gold, he’ll still have games like Sunday’s, when he takes 26 shots and scores 29 points. But Davis, who won’t turn 30 until March, should be the first option as long as he is playing like the top-five player the Lakers traded for in 2019.

Over the recent 8-2 stretch, Davis has fulfilled this promise. He played in nine of those games and averaged 35.3 points on 64.8 percent shooting, dominating on both ends with 15.6 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 1.2 steals. On Sunday, the Capital One Arena crowd, which heavily tilted in favor for the Lakers, twice chanted “M-V-P!” as Davis throttled the Wizards for 55 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks.

“Unbelievable, man — on both sides of the floor. Playing like an MVP of this league. Straight dominance,” James told reporters Sunday. “I just think he just hit a switch and he knows how dominant he can be. … He’s got every aspect of his game working right now.”

Added Ham: “We need A.D. to be special in order for us to get to where we need to get to.”

So after this decent stretch, where are the Lakers? Not where they need to be at 10-12 but at least out of last place in the Western Conference graveyard. They’re not dead yet — because their Big Three are just getting started.

