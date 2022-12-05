With another Brazil win, another chance to witness gasping World Cup beauty

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If one could spot such brilliance only in the work of Vinícius Júnior — the Real Madrid winger, 22-year-old from the state of Rio de Janeiro and astounding player — that might be plenty to sate one on the way back to the metro. When they dare to combine a kinetic wonder like him with the bounty around him, not even counting the mere superstar Neymar who returned from his ankle injury Monday night, things might happen that hardly ever happen in shirts of other colors.

That would include the fourth and prettiest of the first-half goals against South Korea, when Vinícius Júnior himself had possession on the left edge of the box with the customary mass of both sides over in the middle. Rather than busying himself with them, he chipped a pretty long thing all the way to someone he must have seen coming from yonder out of the corner of his eye. That ended up being Lucas Paquetá, merely a 25-year-old with a swell present at West Ham and an outlandish future in the world, and who arrived to one-time it back to the left and into the net.

Oh, Vinícius Júnior also scored.

He scored first, actually, as Brazil slathered goals across the seventh minute, the 13th, the 29th and the 36th. That delighted their fans ringing the stadium, especially the thickest group perched above two banners honoring Pelé, the star of all stars hospitalized at age 82 in Sao Paulo. It was about time “Viní Júnior” got his turn after giving crafty turns to so many others early in the tournament, and it came through some dazzling dribbling along the right from — here’s another guy — Raphinha, who left defenders bypassed like talented traffic cones.

Raphinha got to the byline, knocked it back through the middle where Neymar couldn’t quite handle it, and watched with 43,847 others when it went all the way over so that Vinícius Júnior could welcome it from his lonely spot on the left, then wait with it a spell.

He drilled it into the far right, and that came in only the seventh minute, whereupon the Brazilian players went into the corner and did a bouncing circle dance followed by a line dance, the dances briefly threatening to take up the remainder of the first half.

It’s a theatrical team, of course, just like the other Brazils who have tried to win a World Cup in the unthinkable 20 years since Brazil won its fifth and last to date. Its acting skills may have helped it in the 13th minute, when Richarlison — there’s another guy — got an inadvertent kick in the box from Kim Moon-hwan and milked it to the heavens, setting up a penalty which survived a VAR review, setting up Neymar for a stutter-step, a kick slid slowly into the right corner and a showy reaction with a protuberant tongue.

South Korea, which had inched admirably into the knockout stage in the 91st minute of the last game of group play, when captain Son Heung-min of Tottenham fame went on a mighty run and threaded a pass to Hwang Hee-chan, who plucked it in to beat Portugal, looked about as rattled as any collection of humans might be. Yet even the third goal it allowed owed more to art than fault.

Richarlison headed one down from the sky. He nudged one to Marquinhos, who entered the box but flicked it back to the great Casemiro — yeah, another guy. Casemiro fed it through to a charging Richarlison on the right, and the matter of banging it to the left of keeper Kim Seung-Gyu seemed a formality by then.

Nine minutes later, the referee decreed added time of a fat five minutes, which did seem rather unkind to the trailing side. The Brazilians made off for the tunnel knowing they’d emerge from another on Friday against Croatia in the quarterfinals. They’d keep this event bubbling with its leading flavor. And they’d make sure Stadium 974, the first temporary venue in World Cup history, would stage something powerful before it and the shipping containers that decorate its facade get packed up and sent to another country for reassembly.

Among items shipped, a Brazilian highlight reel might not be a bad idea.

