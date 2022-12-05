Croatia’s goalkeeper plays the shootout hero, and history repeats itself

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WAKRAH, Qatar — As spry as Japan performed Monday against 2018 runner-up Croatia, as loose and liable as the last few minutes of this round-of-16 standoff turned, there was a creeping sense at Al Janoub Stadium that the first match of this World Cup to drift into extra time was inevitably going to come down to penalty kicks.

Which meant Croatia was almost surely going to win.

Four years after two shootout victories helped propel them to the final four years ago in Russia, the Croatians were at it again: a 1-1 draw through 120 minutes and a 3-1 decision on penalty kicks against a gutted opponent seeking its first quarterfinal berth.

The hero was goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, who stopped one, then another and one more to lift Croatia into Friday’s meeting against Brazil.

“In Croatia, we do things that way,” Livakovic said. “You could see that four years ago and I continued that tradition.”

Livakovic, 27, was a reserve on that 2018 squad, which defied expectations in defeating Denmark in a shootout, Russia in a shootout and England in extra time before falling to France, 4-2. Danijel Subasic was the starter then. Subasic retired and Livakovic won the starting job a year later.

Advertisement

When Croatia practiced penalties Sunday, Livakovic was sharp, Coach Zlatko Dalic said.

“He was great in training and he was great today. He was insurmountable,” Dalic said. “He proved to be like Subasic in Russia. History keeps repeating itself.”

Livakovic went to his left on Takumi Minamino in the first round and to his right on Kaoru Mitoma in the second. After conceding a goal, he dived right to thwart captain Maya Yoshida.

Croatia converted three of four, including Mario Pasalic’s clincher. Players sprinted to celebrate with Livakovic first.

“I don’t think we succumbed to pressure,” Japanese Coach Hajime Moriyasu said. “I think the goalkeeper was great.”

The defeat ended a marvelous tournament for Japan, which earned famous victories over former champions Germany and Spain in group play and went ahead of Croatia late in the first half. Four years ago, during the third of four round-of-16 losses in its history, Japan squandered a two-goal lead against Belgium and lost, 3-2.

Advertisement

This, too, was gut punch.

“We can’t be superheroes in one go,” Moriyasu said. “We need to improve little by little, but there is no doubt Japan is reaching a level where we can play on the world stage.”

Croatia has been through growing pains. It crashed the World Cup party in 1998 by reaching the semifinals and, four years ago, showed greater nerve in not only winning in extra time or shootouts in the knockout stage, but doing so after conceding the first goal in regular time of each match.

“This generation is resilient,” Dalic said of players and families hardened by civil war and independence from Yugoslavia in the 1990s. “They reflect the sprit of the Croatian people. They’ve been through so much. We give them faith in a better tomorrow.”

With few holdovers from the 2018 squad, Dalic said he told his team: “This is your chance to make history. We wrote the Croatian story in Russia and you have your chance now.”

Clearing Monday’s hurdle was not easy.

In the first half, Croatia’s possession was plentiful but unproductive. Japan maintained patience, and when opportunity arose, was quick to take the play to the Croatians. Junya Ito and Ritsu Doan worked the right flank and pressure grew, but Japan lacked expertise.

Advertisement

The match needed more of Japan’s forays to engage a sleepy crowd largely without rooting interests. When the Japanese fans’ drums went silent behind the goal, the voices of players were audible in the upper deck. It was an odd sensation, compared to raucous matches involving Argentina, Brazil or England.

Japan grew into the game, and in the 43rd minute, a short corner parlayed into a goal. Doan’s left-footed service from 30 yards took a deflection and fell to Daizen Maeda, who hooked a one-timer from the top of the six-yard box into the near side for his second international goal.

A halftime lead was just reward for Japan’s ambition. If the Croatians weren’t careful, their plans could have unraveled quickly after intermission.

Nine minutes into the second half, without the slightest warning, the match was level. Dejan Lovren swung in a cross to Ivan Perisic for a clinical header from 12 yards that beat Shuichi Gonda to the far corner. His 33rd international goal tied him for second in Croatian history, a dozen behind the retired Davor Suker.

Advertisement

Croatia was feeling good about itself. Luka Modric tested Gonda with an animated half-volley from 30 yards. Japan regrouped, but neither side made inroads through regulation.

Extra time commenced. At 99 minutes, Modric left the match to a warm ovation. Four years ago, the captain won the Golden Ball for conducting Croatia’s dreamy run. He is now 37 — and 16 years into his international career — but insists he is not ready to step away.

With Modric watching from the bench, Japan had the first bid of extra time at cracking the deadlock when substitute Kaoru Mitoma made a 40-yard run and launched a top-of-the-box screamer that Livakovic stopped — a sign of things to come.

“It’s always easier to win earlier because penalties are risky,” Livakovic said. “The penalties worked well for us.”

World Cup in Qatar The latest: The World Cup continued with Group G winner Brazil beating Group H runner-up South Korea, 4-1, in a round-of-16 game in Doha, Qatar. Brazil will next play Croatia in a quarterfinal on Friday after the Croatians beat Japan in penalty kicks earlier Monday. USMNT: The U.S. men’s national team fell to the Netherlands, 3-1, on Saturday in the opening match of the round of 16. The United States has not won a World Cup knockout match since 2002, when it beat regional rival Mexico in the round of 16 in South Korea. Knock out round schedule: A World Cup group stage filled with shocking upsets and dramatic turnarounds will now give way to a knockout round that promises more surprises. Perspective: “The incremental progress was clear, but more than that, the players performed in a matter that indicates they are on a path to immense growth. There is a cohesion and energy about the United States that should inspire belief.” Read Jerry Brewer on the U.S. men’s national team’s future.

GiftOutline Gift Article