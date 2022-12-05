Football Top 20: Three Maryland state champions rise up the rankings

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Thursday night in Annapolis, Quince Orchard running back Iverson Howard entered the news conference room at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium with a wrestling-style title belt draped over his right shoulder. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The sophomore was surrounded by joyous teammates, each of them eager to discuss the Cougars’ second consecutive Maryland 4A title. It had been a heavyweight battle, one in which C.H. Flowers tested the undefeated Cougars until the game’s final minutes. But Howard, who rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns, was part of a special group. With the victory, they assured they will be remembered in Gaithersburg for years to come.

“We worked hard all offseason, hitting the weight room and getting bigger,” Howard said. “And a win like this takes a lot of heart.”

There is one week remaining in the high school football season: Virginia state championship weekend. There will be just two local teams playing for Virginia titles, both at the Class 6 level: Freedom (Woodbridge) takes on Madison at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Old Dominion University in Norfolk.

1. St. John’s (8-4) Last ranked: 1

The WCAC champions got hot at the right time, beating Good Counsel and DeMatha in back-to-back weeks to lift the trophy.

Next: Season complete

2. Archbishop Spalding (11-1) LR: 2

The Cavaliers’ only loss came in their opening game against New Jersey power Don Bosco Prep.

Next: Season complete

3. DeMatha (10-2) LR: 3

In a dominant regular season, the Stags picked up wins over St. John’s, Good Counsel and Rock Creek Christian.

Next: Season complete

4. Quince Orchard (14-0) LR: 4

The Cougars pulled away from C.H. Flowers in the fourth quarter to earn a second consecutive Maryland 4A title.

Next: Season complete

5. Freedom (Woodbridge) (14-0) LR: 5

The Eagles smoked Western Branch, 69-14, in the Virginia Class 6 semifinal.

Next: Saturday vs. Madison, 4:30 p.m. at Old Dominion

6. Good Counsel (8-3) LR: 7

After a strong start, the Falcons lost their final two games.

Next: Season complete

7. Damascus (12-1) LR: 14

The Maryland 3A winner’s only loss came against 4A champion Quince Orchard.

Next: Season complete

8. C.H. Flowers (13-1) LR: 6

After a strong start, the Jaguars couldn’t keep up with Quince Orchard in the Maryland 4A title game.

Next: Season complete

9. Madison (11-3) LR: 17

The Warhawks handed Fairfax its first loss to earn a trip back to the Virginia Class 6 championship game.

Next: Saturday vs. Freedom (Woodbridge), 4:30 p.m. at Old Dominion

10. North Point (11-3) LR: 15

The Eagles put together a complete performance to beat Arundel, 31-14, in Friday’s Maryland 4A/3A title game.

Next: Season complete

11. Stone Bridge (12-2) LR: 8

The Bulldogs fell to Richmond-area power Highland Springs in the Virginia Class 5 semifinals.

Next: Season complete

12. Fairfax (13-1) LR: 9

The Lions’ perfect season ended in the state semifinals with a loss to Madison.

Next: Season complete

13. Wise (11-2) LR: 10

The Pumas, winners of five state championships, came up short in the Maryland 4A semifinals.

Next: Season complete

14. Rock Creek Christian (6-3) LR: 11

After starting 0-2, the Eagles won six of their last seven games.

Next: Season complete

15. St. Mary’s (Annapolis) (12-0) LR: 12

The Saints, led by senior quarterback Carson Petitbon, finished their undefeated season with a win over Concordia Prep in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B championship game.

Next: Season complete

16. Theodore Roosevelt (11-2) LR: 13

The D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association champion fell to Friendship Collegiate in the D.C. State Athletic Association championship game.

Next: Season complete

17. Episcopal (7-2) LR: 18

The Maroon went undefeated in Interstate Athletic Conference play.

Next: Season complete

18. Patuxent (11-3) LR: 20

The Panthers gave undefeated Dunbar everything it could handle in the Maryland 2A/1A title game.

Next: Season complete

19. Friendship Collegiate (9-4) LR: NR

The Knights topped DCIAA champ Theodore Roosevelt to win the DCSAA title.

20. Archbishop Carroll (10-3) LR: 19

The Lions won the WCAC’s Metro Division for the first time since 1988.

Next: Season complete

Dropped out: No. 16 Arundel

On the bubble: Arundel, Calvert, Loudoun County, South County

