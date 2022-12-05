Football Top 20: Three Maryland state champions rise up the rankings

On Thursday night in Annapolis, Quince Orchard running back Iverson Howard entered the news conference room at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium with a wrestling-style title belt draped over his right shoulder.
“We worked hard all offseason, hitting the weight room and getting bigger,” Howard said. “And a win like this takes a lot of heart.”
Over the weekend, four local teams put their heart on display to win titles. In addition to the Cougars, North Point earned the 4A/3A crown and Damascus won the 3A bracket. Friendship Collegiate toppled Turkey Bowl winner Theodore Roosevelt to win the DCSAA A title.
There is one week remaining in the high school football season: Virginia state championship weekend. There will be just two local teams playing for Virginia titles, both at the Class 6 level: Freedom (Woodbridge) takes on Madison at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Old Dominion University in Norfolk.
1. St. John’s (8-4) Last ranked: 1
The WCAC champions got hot at the right time, beating Good Counsel and DeMatha in back-to-back weeks to lift the trophy.
Next: Season complete
2. Archbishop Spalding (11-1) LR: 2
The Cavaliers’ only loss came in their opening game against New Jersey power Don Bosco Prep.
Next: Season complete
3. DeMatha (10-2) LR: 3
In a dominant regular season, the Stags picked up wins over St. John’s, Good Counsel and Rock Creek Christian.
Next: Season complete
4. Quince Orchard (14-0) LR: 4
The Cougars pulled away from C.H. Flowers in the fourth quarter to earn a second consecutive Maryland 4A title.
Next: Season complete
5. Freedom (Woodbridge) (14-0) LR: 5
The Eagles smoked Western Branch, 69-14, in the Virginia Class 6 semifinal.
Next: Saturday vs. Madison, 4:30 p.m. at Old Dominion
6. Good Counsel (8-3) LR: 7
After a strong start, the Falcons lost their final two games.
Next: Season complete
7. Damascus (12-1) LR: 14
The Maryland 3A winner’s only loss came against 4A champion Quince Orchard.
Next: Season complete
8. C.H. Flowers (13-1) LR: 6
After a strong start, the Jaguars couldn’t keep up with Quince Orchard in the Maryland 4A title game.
Next: Season complete
9. Madison (11-3) LR: 17
The Warhawks handed Fairfax its first loss to earn a trip back to the Virginia Class 6 championship game.
Next: Saturday vs. Freedom (Woodbridge), 4:30 p.m. at Old Dominion
10. North Point (11-3) LR: 15
The Eagles put together a complete performance to beat Arundel, 31-14, in Friday’s Maryland 4A/3A title game.
Next: Season complete
11. Stone Bridge (12-2) LR: 8
The Bulldogs fell to Richmond-area power Highland Springs in the Virginia Class 5 semifinals.
Next: Season complete
12. Fairfax (13-1) LR: 9
The Lions’ perfect season ended in the state semifinals with a loss to Madison.
Next: Season complete
13. Wise (11-2) LR: 10
The Pumas, winners of five state championships, came up short in the Maryland 4A semifinals.
Next: Season complete
14. Rock Creek Christian (6-3) LR: 11
After starting 0-2, the Eagles won six of their last seven games.
Next: Season complete
15. St. Mary’s (Annapolis) (12-0) LR: 12
The Saints, led by senior quarterback Carson Petitbon, finished their undefeated season with a win over Concordia Prep in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B championship game.
Next: Season complete
16. Theodore Roosevelt (11-2) LR: 13
The D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association champion fell to Friendship Collegiate in the D.C. State Athletic Association championship game.
Next: Season complete
17. Episcopal (7-2) LR: 18
The Maroon went undefeated in Interstate Athletic Conference play.
Next: Season complete
18. Patuxent (11-3) LR: 20
The Panthers gave undefeated Dunbar everything it could handle in the Maryland 2A/1A title game.
Next: Season complete
19. Friendship Collegiate (9-4) LR: NR
The Knights topped DCIAA champ Theodore Roosevelt to win the DCSAA title.
20. Archbishop Carroll (10-3) LR: 19
The Lions won the WCAC’s Metro Division for the first time since 1988.
Next: Season complete
Dropped out: No. 16 Arundel
On the bubble: Arundel, Calvert, Loudoun County, South County