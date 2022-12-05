Gervonta Davis comes back to D.C. to defend lightweight title

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Gervonta “Tank” Davis made his professional boxing debut in February 2013 at the D.C. Armory, scoring a first-round knockout as part of an unassuming undercard in front of perhaps a few hundred spectators. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Nearly 10 years later as one of the sport’s most compelling draws, the undefeated WBA lightweight champion is coming back to the nation’s capital in the main event at Capital One Arena, where he’ll face Hector Luis Garcia on Jan. 7 with his title at stake in what promoters are anticipating to be sellout.

That’s because Davis (27-0, 25 knockouts) has filled arenas around the country, including during his last fight at Barclays Center. In front of an announced crowd of 18,970, a record for a boxing match at the Brooklyn venue, Davis dispatched Rolando Romero in Round 6 with one punch.

“There’s no other fighter doing that,” said Stephen Espinoza, the head of Showtime Sports, which is presenting the card at Capital One Arena via pay-per-view. “Over his last six fights Tank has averaged over 15,000 fans per event. That puts him in the category with probably two other fighters, Errol Spence and Canelo [Alvarez].”

Advertisement

Exclusive company no doubt, but in electing to revisit the District, Davis is on track to join a lengthy list of boxing’s all-time luminaries who have headlined in this market.

Muhammad Ali, for instance, twice fought at Capital Centre in Landover, Md. Sugar Ray Leonard, who grew up in Palmer Park, Md., had three bouts at the venue that formerly served as the home of the Washington Bullets and Capitals before being demolished in 2002.

But Davis is the first boxer in line to fill the marquee at the largest indoor sports venue in D.C. since Mike Tyson’s swan song in 2005 when Capital One Arena was MCI Center.

“I think it’s very important to come back,” Davis said Monday during a news conference on the rooftop of a Penn Quarter hotel steps from the White House. “That’s what it’s for bro. Once you make your stamp, you make your mark in the sport, it’s about coming back and trying to show other people it can happen.”

Advertisement

Davis, a Baltimore native, is a five-time world champion over three weight classes, including having added the WBA 140-pound belt courtesy of a victory over Mario Barrios June 26, 2021, via an 11th-round technical knockout at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The third of three knockdowns came in the 11th round after the southpaw had sent Berrios to the mat twice in eighth. Davis was leading on all of the judges’ scorecards at the time of the stoppage in his second fight as the main event on a Showtime pay-per-view.

Davis’s track record as a no-nonsense action fighter has accelerated his popularity as a pay-per-view attraction, with a megafight against Ryan Garcia set for the spring in Las Vegas based on an agreement between the sides announced last month.

Over the weekend, Davis invited controversy when he took to social media to suggest Garcia has been taking performance enhancing drugs.

Advertisement

“He definitely on something,” Davis wrote in a since-deleted response to a question from a poster asking if he thought Garcia was “on the juice.”

Davis indicated Tuesday he was considering turning over his social media accounts to a third party so he could focus exclusively on preparing for his next fight rather than an opponent months down the line.

“People are going to talk,” said Davis, who has more than 470,000 followers on Twitter. “So I don’t really get too much into it, but sometimes I catch myself going crazy, and then I have to stop. That’s why I’m about to get off Twitter and stuff.”

Other distractions loom for Davis during training camp. He’s facing 14 charges stemming from an alleged hit-and-run in Baltimore in 2020.

The deal for the Davis-Garcia bout stipulates both fighters must win their preliminary bouts before meeting in April. Davis’s next opponent, however, comes with a résumé suggesting anything but a tuneup.

Advertisement

Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs), quite to the contrary, has ascended into the discussion for fighter of the year following an upset of previously undefeated Chris Colbert in February. Garcia was a heavy underdog against Colbert — even 40-1 in some circles — but emerged with a 12-round unanimous decision in Las Vegas.

Garcia, a 2016 Olympian representing his native Dominican Republic, followed that defining performance with another unanimous decision, defeating Roger Gutierrez for the WBA super featherweight championship in August in Hollywood, Fla.

“This is the fight that we asked for,” said Calvin Ford, Davis’s trainer and lifelong mentor. “I always tell [Davis] the road to success leads through D.C. We know what type of party we’re going to put down. Can’t sleep on [Hector Garcia]. He’s coming ready. It’s going to be a great night.”

GiftOutline Gift Article