World Cup live updates Japan to face Croatia in round of 16

World Cup in Qatar

The latest: The World Cup’s round of 16 continues with Japan taking on Croatia in Wakrah, Qatar. The winner of this match will play again Friday against the winner of the match between Brazil and South Korea scheduled for 2 p.m. today. Follow our live coverage for the latest news, analysis and highlights.

USMNT: The U.S. men’s national team fell to the Netherlands, 3-1, on Saturday in the opening match of the round of 16. The United States has not won a World Cup knockout match since 2002, when it beat regional rival Mexico in the round of 16 in South Korea.

Knock out round schedule: A World Cup group stage filled with shocking upsets and dramatic turnarounds will now give way to a knockout round that promises more surprises.

Perspective: “The incremental progress was clear, but more than that, the players performed in a matter that indicates they are on a path to immense growth. There is a cohesion and energy about the United States that should inspire belief.” Read Jerry Brewer on the U.S. men’s national team’s future.