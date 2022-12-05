The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

World Cup live updates Japan to face Croatia in round of 16

Ao Tanaka lifted Japan into the World Cup round of 16 with his winning goal in the group finale against Spain. (Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)
The World Cup’s round of 16 continues Monday with Japan taking on Croatia in Wakrah, Qatar, at 10 a.m. Eastern. Japan became the surprise winner of Group E last week when it scored two goals in the second half to beat Spain, dropping La Roja into second place and eliminating four-time champion Germany from the tournament altogether. Croatia finished second in Group F but is the more accomplished side in this matchup and is a slight favorite to win. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the game.

What you need to know

  • Japan has reached the knockout stage of the World Cup for the fourth time, but it has never gotten any further than the round of 16. To advance to its first quarterfinal, it will need to earn its third win of the tournament against a European opponent after its group-stage upsets of Spain and Germany.
  • Croatia is into the knockout round for the third time, and its previous two trips did not end quickly. The Croatians finished in third place in their first World Cup appearance in 1998 and placed second in the 2018 event.
  • The winner of this match will play again Friday against the winner of the match between Brazil and South Korea scheduled for 2 p.m. today. Find the full bracket and knockout round schedule here.
World Cup in Qatar

The latest: The World Cup’s round of 16 continues with Japan taking on Croatia in Wakrah, Qatar. The winner of this match will play again Friday against the winner of the match between Brazil and South Korea scheduled for 2 p.m. today. Follow our live coverage for the latest news, analysis and highlights.

USMNT: The U.S. men’s national team fell to the Netherlands, 3-1, on Saturday in the opening match of the round of 16. The United States has not won a World Cup knockout match since 2002, when it beat regional rival Mexico in the round of 16 in South Korea.

Knock out round schedule: A World Cup group stage filled with shocking upsets and dramatic turnarounds will now give way to a knockout round that promises more surprises.

Perspective: “The incremental progress was clear, but more than that, the players performed in a matter that indicates they are on a path to immense growth. There is a cohesion and energy about the United States that should inspire belief.” Read Jerry Brewer on the U.S. men’s national team’s future.

