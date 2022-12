World Cup live updates Japan to face Croatia in round of 16

RAYYAN, Qatar — At times on an impish Thursday night it did seem possible to feel the roiling, quaking and cogitating of the stomachs, nerves and brains of so many of the 124 million Japanese, 84 million Germans, 47 million Spanish, 5 million Costa Ricans and several billion others who had no allegiance but labored breathing. So many poor souls tried to process World Cup Group E.

Without even the courtesy of free airsickness bags, Group E took a rapt planet on a ride through its closing night with permutations gushing out of the concurrent matches and partial scores of Japan’s 2-1 upset of Spain and Germany’s 4-2 comeback through Costa Rica. It began with Spain with four points, Japan three, Costa Rica three and Germany one; reached the halftimes looking like Spain with seven, Germany four, Japan three and Costa Rica three; moved in early second halves to Japan with six, Costa Rica six, Spain four and Germany one; and wound up with Japan with six, Spain four, Germany four and Costa Rica three.