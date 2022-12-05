Justin Verlander, the reigning AL Cy Young winner, agrees to sign with the Mets

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN DIEGO — Three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander has agreed to a deal with the New York Mets, according to a person familiar with the matter. The two-year deal is reportedly worth around $86 million — or just around the record-setting $43 million annually the Mets gave Max Scherzer last winter — and includes a vesting option for a third year, according to the New York Post.

Verlander joins the Mets just days after their homegrown ace, Jacob deGrom, bolted for a five-year deal from the Texas Rangers. He will be 40 on Opening Day, but is coming off a season in which he pitched to a 1.75 ERA and a postseason that included his first career World Series win. The righty has 244 career wins, making him one of the few pitchers in recent memory to find himself within striking distance of the magical number 300, and Verlander has said many times he hopes to pitch well into his 40s.

Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander might be the most internally competitive top of the rotation ever established, ever. I simply can't imagine how much each will want to outdo the other. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) December 5, 2022

The deal reunites Verlander with Scherzer, his former Detroit Tigers teammate, and gives the Mets a rotation with six combined Cy Young Awards — and nearly 6,000 combined innings on their arms. Scherzer and Verlander are not only two of the more dominant righties of the 21st century, but also two of the more competitive pitchers in the sport — a duo that seems likely to be as competitive internally as they will be with their opponents.

Verlander is 12th all-time in strikeouts, a slam-dunk Hall of Famer. But he also comes with the same risk as Scherzer did — he is getting older, and time catches up to all such arms. Verlander’s right elbow was reconstructed in 2020, costing him the 2021 season. He then pitched 175 innings and through the entire postseason for the Houston Astros, a heavy load for any starter, let alone one just returning from Tommy John surgery.

But the Mets are betting that he can stay healthy, the same bet they made with Scherzer in 2021 — with somewhat mixed results. They now have two future Hall of Famers in their rotation — and almost $90 million committed to those two pitchers alone next year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

