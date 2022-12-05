Nike parts ways with Kyrie Irving after antisemitism controversy

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nike and Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving parted ways on Monday in the wake of an antisemitism controversy that led the sneaker manufacturer to shelve the latest edition of his signature sneakers. Irving, 30, had been one of the brand’s most visible endorsers since his first sneaker was released in 2014. The Athletic first reported the end of the eight-year partnership, and Irving’s agent, Shetellia Riley Irving, told CNBC that the two sides had “mutually decided to part ways.”

In an apparent reference to the developments, Irving shared an image on Twitter that read: “There’s nothing more priceless than being free.”

“Anyone who has even spent their hard earned money on anything I have ever released, I consider you FAMILY and we are forever connected,” Irving continued. “It’s time to show how powerful we are as a community.”

Advertisement

Nike suspended its relationship with Irving last month after he was suspended by the Nets for repeatedly refusing to disavow an antisemitic film that he had shared on his social media.

“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” the company said on Nov. 4. “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8. We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone.”

Nike co-founder Phil Knight told CNBC at the time that Irving had “made some statements we just can’t abide by” and said that he “doubted we would go back” on the suspension.

Irving eventually apologized and completed mandated steps, including meeting with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Nets owner Joe Tsai, before he was allowed to rejoin the Nets on Nov. 20 after an eight-game absence. The seven-time all-star is averaging 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game for the Nets, who are 13-12 entering Monday’s action.

Advertisement

For years, Irving had been one of Nike’s most popular basketball endorsers. One industry estimate pegged the value of Irving’s deal with Nike at $11 million per year, but their relationship had its share of hiccups. In 2021, Irving distanced himself from his own signature sneakers, writing on social media that he had “nothing to do with the design,” which he called “trash.”

“Nike plans to release it without my okay regardless of what I say, so I apologize in advance to all of my sneaker heads,” Irving said.

In the wake of those comments and Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated, which limited him to just 29 appearances last season, ESPN reported in May that Nike was unlikely to extend his contract once it ended in 2023. Irving’s sneakers were still being sold on Nike’s website on Monday, though they were marked down by as much as 50 percent.

Advertisement

Nike’s list of signature NBA athletes includes LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Paul George, as well as Jordan Brand athletes Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson. In recent months, a pair of rising stars — Ja Morant and Jayson Tatum — have been tabbed for signature sneakers by Nike and Jordan Brand, respectively.

Nike’s chief rival, Adidas, cut ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, in October following antisemitic comments, ending a lucrative partnership that began in 2013. Ye expressed support for Irving shortly before he was suspended by the Nets.

“There’s some real ones still here,” Ye wrote alongside a photo of Irving on social media.

GiftOutline Gift Article