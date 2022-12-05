Neymar returns, and Brazil exhales

World Cup in Qatar

The latest: The World Cup continued with Group G winner Brazil beating Group H runner-up South Korea, 4-1, in a round-of-16 game in Doha, Qatar. Brazil will next play Croatia in a quarterfinal on Friday after the Croatians beat Japan in penalty kicks earlier Monday.

USMNT: The U.S. men’s national team fell to the Netherlands, 3-1, on Saturday in the opening match of the round of 16. The United States has not won a World Cup knockout match since 2002, when it beat regional rival Mexico in the round of 16 in South Korea.

Knock out round schedule: A World Cup group stage filled with shocking upsets and dramatic turnarounds will now give way to a knockout round that promises more surprises.

Perspective: “The incremental progress was clear, but more than that, the players performed in a matter that indicates they are on a path to immense growth. There is a cohesion and energy about the United States that should inspire belief.” Read Jerry Brewer on the U.S. men’s national team’s future.