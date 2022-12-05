Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Over the past seven weeks, the Washington Commanders have established a clear identity and a reliable formula to give themselves a chance to win every game. But Coach Ron Rivera has said he wants the team to “evolve.” He wants it to ascend from competitive to contender, to win games by more than just a score and separate from the NFL’s muddy middle class.

But is quarterback Taylor Heinicke capable of helping his team evolve?

Heinicke has done immeasurable good for the Commanders. His magic is a primary reason the team, 2-4 when he took over, is now 7-5-1 with a shot at the postseason. But after another inconsistent performance Sunday in a 20-20 tie against the New York Giants, it’s difficult to imagine the subpar passing game will take a significant step forward under Heinicke. It’s possible Rivera will spend the bye week considering whether Heinicke is the right quarterback to unlock the next level of the offense (and the team).

Advertisement

“Who he is — that gave us a chance,” Rivera said of Heinicke’s play Sunday, though he could’ve been describing the season. “[But] again, if we can eliminate some of the missed things, I think he could’ve made a few more plays for us.”

During this stretch, the passing game has capped the potential of the run-heavy, high-floor offense. The struggles haven’t solely been on Heinicke — pass blocking is not the line’s strength — but he’s been unable to consistently threaten defenses as a thrower. The limitations of his arm strength have shown in several ways, particularly in the red zone and downfield, and his accuracy has been scattershot. Since Heinicke became the starter, 17 percent of his throws have been off-target, according to TruMedia, which is the third-highest rate in the NFL.

Perhaps the clearest example of offensive coordinator Scott Turner’s hesitance to lean on the passing game came Sunday. Late in the fourth quarter, Heinicke pulled off another heroic drive, but in overtime, he missed a protection call and was sacked, nearly for a game-losing safety. Two plays later, Washington faced an obvious passing situation — third and 10 at its own 10 — and Turner took the ball out of Heinicke’s hands, calling a run up the middle and effectively playing for the tie.

Advertisement

“We didn’t want to do anything crazy,” Rivera said.

Going into the bye, does the coach feel as if his team is missing anything offensively?

“What we’re going to do during the bye week is evaluate that,” Rivera said.

It seems unlikely Turner can help Heinicke any more as a passer. Turner already uses gadgetry, such as motion and play action, at some of the league’s highest rates, and he’s developed a diverse run game capable of success despite defenses keying on it. Heinicke is throwing off-target passes more often this year than he did last year — he sailed several passes Sunday because of a mechanical issue, Rivera said — and Turner can’t help Heinicke on throws without gadgetry.

This year, Heinicke’s true dropback stats are among the lowest in the league — 34-of-57 (59.6 percent) for 438 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, according to Sports Info Solutions — and are similar to his career rates.

Advertisement

Seemingly one of the only buttons left for Turner to push would be to use more no-huddle. Heinicke excels with tempo, and when Washington has used at least one no-huddle play this year, it has scored on 12 of 16 drives (75 percent); without tempo, it has scored on 29 of 71 drives (40.8 percent). In the past two months, Heinicke has reiterated several times that he’s “very comfortable” with the two-minute offense, in part because he used it often in college.

More tempo is risky, though. Washington’s ball-control offense rests the defense, and if its league-leading time of possession were to dip, it might tax defenders and disrupt the formula. Sunday, Washington had an eight-minute drive that didn’t cross midfield, prompting the question: What good is having the ball all that time if the offense can’t do anything with it?

In early November, Heinicke was asked several times across multiple weeks about whether the offense could incorporate more no-huddle. Each time, he demurred, saying tempo might not be as effective in situations other than two-minute drills because opponents would defend it differently.

Advertisement

“Every week I go in, I’m very excited about the game plan that Scott puts together, and we have full trust in it,” Heinicke said Nov. 10. “It’s just [about] us executing it better. I think if we can just do that, [more tempo] wouldn’t even be a topic.”

If Rivera determines there’s nothing more Washington can do to help Heinicke, either with scheme or personnel, then he might at some point decide to turn to another quarterback. Carson Wentz (finger) is practicing but still on injured reserve. Sam Howell is a fifth-round rookie who’s never played an NFL snap. If Rivera were to change quarterbacks, it’s hard to imagine him not choosing Wentz, not only because of the assets the team gave up to get him, but also because, despite the rocky start, Wentz showed flashes of being able to stretch the field with his arm.

And for all of Heinicke’s struggles, Rivera might also decide to stick with him. He is 5-1-1 as a starter, and even though most defenses don’t appear to fear his arm, he seems to have that unquantifiable quality that each week makes him capable of doing just enough. The offense has found a groove.

Advertisement

The perfect distillation of Heinicke came Sunday, on a fourth and four late in the fourth quarter. He rolled out to his left, away from pressure, and hit receiver Curtis Samuel for a crucial conversion on the way to the game-tying touchdown. It was hard to imagine another quarterback on the roster making that play, which was perhaps only so magnified because probably no other quarterback on the roster would’ve been in that situation in the first place.

GiftOutline Gift Article