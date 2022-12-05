Trea Turner picks the Phillies on an 11-year, $300 million contract

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN DIEGO — Four years ago this week, at baseball’s 2018 winter meetings in Las Vegas, Bryce Harper was a free agent. The Washington Nationals still had a chance to re-sign him, sort of. Trea Turner and Juan Soto were young and potential extension candidates. Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg were in their rotation.

On Monday, as this year’s winter meetings opened in San Diego, Scherzer was a New York Met who now has Justin Verlander as a teammate. Soto was a San Diego Padre. Harper was the star of the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies. Strasburg was battling what might be a career-ending injury. And by Monday afternoon, Turner had agreed to an 11-year contract with the Phillies worth $300 million, according to a person familiar with the deal. Harper and Turner, once the faces of the Nationals’ future, are now under contract to play just a few hours north through at least the 2031 season.

Turner, who will turn 30 in June, has grown into one of the major leagues’ best all-around players. He is one of the game’s most potent stolen base threats. He has a .301 batting average since the start of the 2018 season. Only one shortstop, Francisco Lindor, has accumulated more FanGraphs wins above replacement over the past five seasons.

It was the 10-year, $341 million extension Lindor signed with the Mets before the 2021 season that pushed the Nationals to include Turner in the trade that sent Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline. Once Lindor, who was 27 at the time, signed that deal, extension talks between Turner’s camp and the Nationals sputtered. The Nationals worried they would be priced out of the kind of deal Turner would command.

So they sent him to the Dodgers, where he became known for his smooth slides and steady production. He entered free agency this year as one of a few elite shortstops on the market, joining Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson. The Phillies were the first to pounce, committing to another major deal for another superstar — a staple of the formula that has helped team president Dave Dombrowski lead four different teams to the World Series, including the Phillies’ surprise showing in 2022.

Turner will find many familiar faces in Philadelphia beyond Harper. Another former Nationals teammate, Kyle Schwarber, will be there. His former Nationals hitting coach, Kevin Long, now handles that job there. He will give a clunky, power-heavy lineup a nimbler offensive weapon — a scary thought after that clunky, power-heavy lineup was good enough to boost the Phillies to the World Series. His arrival should help the Phillies cover for the impending absence of Harper, who underwent Tommy John surgery and is not expected to return to their lineup until midseason.

The deal means the Phillies are likely to have an Opening Day payroll of more than $200 million, according to data compiled by Cot’s Baseball Contracts, and it is tied with Manny Machado’s San Diego Padres deal for the ninth largest in terms of guaranteed money in MLB history. It will pay Turner $27.3 million annually — about $8 million less than what the Nationals are slated to pay Strasburg in 2023.

