World Cup live updates Brazil to face South Korea in round of 16

Richarlison and Brazil are set to face South Korea in the round of 16. (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
The World Cup continues with Group G winner Brazil taking on Group H runner-up South Korea in a round-of-16 game in Doha, Qatar, at 2 p.m. Eastern. Brazil is a five-time World Cup champion — the most of any nation — and the top-ranked team in the world. South Korea is into the knockout stage for the third time but has only advanced past the round of 16 once, when it reached the semifinals as one of the host countries in 2002. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the game.

Here’s what to know

  • Brazil won its first two group-stage games before playing mostly reserves in a 1-0 loss to Cameroon that snapped a 17-game unbeaten streak in group play. The Brazilians have a star-studded roster, and they have their biggest star, Neymar, back in the lineup after he missed the past two games with an ankle injury.
  • South Korea reached the knockout stage with a last-minute goal that lifted it to a win over Portugal and sent it through while eliminating Uruguay. The South Koreans have no shortage of star power themselves: Son Heung-min is one of the world’s most popular players, and Cho Gue-sung has been a breakout star of this event.
  • The winner of this game will play Croatia in a quarterfinal on Friday after the Croatians beat Japan in penalty kicks earlier Monday. Find the full knockout round schedule and bracket here.
