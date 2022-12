World Cup live updates Brazil to face South Korea in round of 16

The World Cup continues with Group G winner Brazil taking on Group H runner-up South Korea in a round-of-16 game in Doha, Qatar, at 2 p.m. Eastern. Brazil is a five-time World Cup champion — the most of any nation — and the top-ranked team in the world. South Korea is into the knockout stage for the third time but has only advanced past the round of 16 once, when it reached the semifinals as one of the host countries in 2002. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the game.