World Cup live updates Brazil to face South Korea in round of 16

The World Cup continues with Group G winner Brazil taking on Group H runner-up South Korea in a round-of-16 game in Doha, Qatar, at 2 p.m. Eastern. Brazil is a five-time World Cup champion — the most of any nation — and the top-ranked team in the world. South Korea is into the knockout stage for the third time but has only advanced past the round of 16 once, when it reached the semifinals as one of the host countries in 2002. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the game.
World Cup in Qatar
The latest: Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic put on a dominant performance in the penalty kick shootout, stopping three of the four shots he faced, as Croatia moved on to the World Cup quarterfinals in Qatar and Japan faced round-of-16 heartbreak again.
USMNT: The U.S. men’s national team fell to the Netherlands, 3-1, on Saturday in the opening match of the round of 16. The United States has not won a World Cup knockout match since 2002, when it beat regional rival Mexico in the round of 16 in South Korea.
Knock out round schedule: A World Cup group stage filled with shocking upsets and dramatic turnarounds will now give way to a knockout round that promises more surprises.
Perspective: “The incremental progress was clear, but more than that, the players performed in a matter that indicates they are on a path to immense growth. There is a cohesion and energy about the United States that should inspire belief.” Read Jerry Brewer on the U.S. men’s national team’s future.