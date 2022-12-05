World Cup live updates Brazil to face South Korea in round of 16

World Cup in Qatar

The latest: Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic put on a dominant performance in the penalty kick shootout, stopping three of the four shots he faced, as Croatia moved on to the World Cup quarterfinals in Qatar and Japan faced round-of-16 heartbreak again.

USMNT: The U.S. men’s national team fell to the Netherlands, 3-1, on Saturday in the opening match of the round of 16. The United States has not won a World Cup knockout match since 2002, when it beat regional rival Mexico in the round of 16 in South Korea.

Knock out round schedule: A World Cup group stage filled with shocking upsets and dramatic turnarounds will now give way to a knockout round that promises more surprises.

Perspective: “The incremental progress was clear, but more than that, the players performed in a matter that indicates they are on a path to immense growth. There is a cohesion and energy about the United States that should inspire belief.” Read Jerry Brewer on the U.S. men’s national team’s future.