Any game that revives a rivalry trophy that’s gone dormant for almost a decade has to be at least half-decent. And with a trophy name like the Keg of Nails, there was no way the teams’ first meeting since 2013 wouldn’t have some buzz. Then came Monday, when Cincinnati poached coach Scott Satterfield from Louisville. The Bearcats (9-3) aren’t a playoff team like last year and the Cardinals (7-5) had an average season. Big deal. Not only are I-71 bragging rights on the line, but Louisville can also get the last word with a coach whose wandering eyes caused frustration in the Derby City earlier in his four-year tenure.