Girls’ basketball Top 20: Sidwell Friends, St. John’s start in top spots

Most teams that lose the All-Met Player of the Year would expect to take a step back, but most teams aren’t Sidwell Friends. With Kiki Rice at UCLA but the four other starters returning for Coach Tamika Dudley, the Quakers — who went wire-to-wire as The Post’s top team in 2021-22 — return at the No. 1 spot in the year’s first rankings and are widely considered the top team in the country.

Joining the Quakers at the top of the rankings are familiar foes St. John’s, Bishop McNamara and Paul VI, as well as Georgetown Visitation. There’s also a newcomer: Shabach Christian Academy, featuring a slew of transfers and Coach Sam Caldwell arriving from last year’s No. 2, New Hope Academy.

The power structure shakes up plenty within the public schools. In Virginia, three-time defending Class 6 champion Madison graduated eight seniors. Clarksburg, the top Maryland public school at the end of last year’s rankings, saw its two dynamic pillars leave, one via transfer and the other via graduation. Filling the top two public spots are Osbourn Park, who fell to Madison in the title game, and Howard, which saw its 44-game winning streak end in the Maryland 3A state title game. Glen Burnie, C.H. Flowers and Madison follow close behind.

All records are from last season.

1. Sidwell Friends (30-0) Last ranked: 1

Most of last year’s undefeated squad, including five-star recruits Jadyn Donovan and Kendall Dudley, is back and already doing what it does best: earning blowout wins over top-five opponents Bishop McNamara and Paul VI.

2. St. John’s (19-5) LR: 3

Coming off its fourth Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title in five years, the Cadets again appear to be a feared contender.

3. Bishop McNamara (20-5) LR: 4

The Mustangs lost just one WCAC game last winter, and the standard will remain high in Forestville thanks to the return of Qadence Samuels and Madisen McDaniel.

4. Paul VI (22-8) LR: 6

The reloaded Panthers will contend for their 16th straight Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I title.

5. Georgetown Visitation (24-5) LR: 7

After falling to Sidwell in the D.C. State Athletic Association Class AA title game, the Cubs return All-Met forwards Fadima Tall and Simone Lewis.

6. Shabach Christian Academy (Did not play) LR: Not ranked

With Sam Caldwell at the helm, the first-year program started 3-3 with a tough schedule at the McDonald’s Basketball Classic Tournament in El Paso.

7. Osbourn Park (26-2) LR: 11

The Virginia Class 6 state runner-up sports one of the deepest rosters in Northern Virginia and looks to be among the top title contenders again.

8. Howard (19-1) LR: 13

Though the Lions’ 44-game winning streak ended in the Maryland 3A title game, a reappearance atop the state’s pecking order could be in play.

9. Bishop Ireton (18-12) LR: 15

The Cardinals could break through in the WCAC with sophomores Nyla Brooks and Amirah Anderson poised to take their next steps.

10. Good Counsel (19-4) LR: 5

Though a promising 2021-22 season ended in the WCAC semifinals, hopes remain high in Olney.

11. Glen Burnie (22-1) LR: 14

Last year’s Gophers were undefeated until the Maryland Class 4A semifinals and will lean on the talents of senior Amourie Porter with an intriguing season ahead.

12. Maret (18-9) LR: 12

One of D.C.’s strongest programs again tests its limits against a tough schedule in and out of conference play.

13. C.H. Flowers (17-2) LR: 18

A consistent force in Prince George’s County, the Jaguars are coming off an impressive two-loss season.

14. Virginia Academy (22-9) LR: NR

The private school, which picked up an early win over No. 16 Robinson, is shaping up as a Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association contender behind seniors Joimarie Williams and Cai Smith.

15. Madison (27-2) LR: 8

The defending Virginia Class 6 state champion graduated eight seniors, including All-Met first-team twins Grace and Alayna Arnolie.

16. Robinson (27-3) LR: 17

With most of last year’s 27-3 squad still in town, Robinson looks the part of an early favorite in the ever-competitive Patriot District.

17. Pallotti (9-6) LR: NR

After an up-and-down campaign a year ago, the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland contender began this season 3-0 against a cast of local programs.

18. Parkdale (18-4) LR: NR

The well-rounded Panthers, led by sophomore Layla Burton, will have high expectations after an 18-4 record last season.

19. Churchill (12-4) LR: NR

The Bulldogs bring back an experienced cast, including Maryland 4A South division player of the year Dillan George.

20. Edison (24-5) LR: NR

Last year’s National District co-player of the year, Toni McCrae, will guide a perennially competitive Eagles team in the coming months.

On the bubble: Bishop O’Connell, Bullis, Lackey, Oakton, Old Mill

