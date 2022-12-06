No. 13 Maryland can’t find its way in Wisconsin, suffers its first loss

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MADISON, Wis. — The Maryland men’s basketball team got off to a soaring start under Coach Kevin Willard. The Terrapins cruised past some quality opponents, then deftly navigated their first tight contest to defeat a ranked foe in their Big Ten opener. But Maryland had not yet fallen into a sizable deficit like the one it faced in its first conference road test at Wisconsin.

Willard’s team rallied with force Tuesday night at Kohl Center, but when his No. 13 Terps needed to seize control in the second half, they succumbed to sloppy play and scoring droughts. The Badgers pounced on those flaws, handing Maryland a 64-59 loss to end the perfect start to Willard’s debut season in College Park.

The Terps (8-1, 1-1) climbed back from down 12 in the first half, and they secured a narrow edge midway through the second. But then they went nearly eight minutes without making a shot from the field, missing 10 in a row. In that time, Wisconsin’s lead grew as wide as 11 points. By the time Jahmir Young and Don Carey converted from three-point range in the final few minutes, it was too late. The Badgers (7-2, 1-0) handled Maryland’s pressure and hit enough free throws to keep the desperate Terps from pulling off a late miracle.

The Terps racked up 14 turnovers, including eight after halftime, compared with Wisconsin’s eight giveaways and just three after the break.

Entering this matchup, the Terps had dominated most games. Even when they knocked off then-No. 16 Illinois on Friday, they held the lead for much of the evening. Maryland had trailed for roughly eight of the 320 minutes it had played, but on Tuesday, Maryland didn’t have the lead until sophomore forward Julian Reese hit a floater early in the second half.

After that, the Terps went five minutes without scoring, committing six turnovers in that stretch. The game didn’t slip away quite yet thanks to Wisconsin’s poor shooting. But when the Terps endured another cold stretch, the Badgers capitalized with a 16-4 run that turned Maryland’s one-point lead at 11:24 into Wisconsin’s 11-point advantage with 3:46 left.

Before this game, Willard, who coached in the Big East for 12 years at Seton Hall, described Wisconsin as “the Big Ten version of Villanova” because the Badgers are “not flashy” but instead “super steady.” They showed that Tuesday, grinding away with their size and poise despite some offensive struggles of their own.

Here’s what else to know about Maryland’s first loss:

Reese’s test

Reese had several standout showings during nonconference play, including a 22-point burst in the first half against Coppin State, but Maryland’s previous two opponents, Louisville and Illinois, contained the sophomore. Reese had just 11 points combined in those two games, and many Big Ten teams have frontcourt players who will pose significant challenges.

Wisconsin’s starting forwards — 7-foot junior Steven Crowl and 6-9 Tyler Wahl — were Reese’s toughest test yet. They combined for 21 points, and Reese struggled at times on defense.

Reese, a sophomore in his first season as a starter, produced on the other end, finishing with 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting. He was second on the team in scoring, behind only Young’s 17 points. Reese grabbed six rebounds while adding two assists and three turnovers. He committed his fourth foul with 9:52 left, forcing Maryland to lean on a smaller lineup for a few minutes.

Slow start

The Terps began the game unable to knock down three-pointers despite some good looks, and they struggled to finish around the rim. Maryland missed five three-pointers before Donta Scott finally hit one nearly seven minutes in, and it took the Terps another 8½ minutes to notch their second basket from deep.

The Badgers exploited Maryland’s defense with their size in the paint and crisp passing. Their lead swelled as they hit 9 of 14 shots to start the game.

After the Terps had fallen into their double-digit hole, they surged back into the game with an 11-0 run. Maryland had struggled from the perimeter, but during that burst, it hit three straight. Carey later hit a three-pointer in the final minute before halftime to tie the score. From there, neither team had a lead of more than four points until Wisconsin capitalized on Maryland’s late drought to tilt the game in its favor.

