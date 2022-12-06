If you think Morocco’s fans emoted, you should’ve seen the news conference

World Cup in Qatar

The latest: Portugal cruised to an easy 6-1 win over Switzerland and will face Morocco in the quarterfinals on Saturday after the Atlas Lions stunned Spain in a penalty shootout earlier Tuesday.

USMNT: The U.S. men’s national team fell to the Netherlands, 3-1, on Saturday in the opening match of the round of 16. The United States has not won a World Cup knockout match since 2002, when it beat regional rival Mexico in the round of 16 in South Korea.

Knock out round schedule: A World Cup group stage filled with shocking upsets and dramatic turnarounds will now give way to a knockout round that promises more surprises.

Today’s WorldView: The 2022 World Cup has faced a cascade of controversies since Qatar won the right to host it more than a decade ago. Sometimes drowned out in the din: Concern over the tournament’s climate impact. Perhaps anticipating blowback, Qatar laid out an ambitious pledge: to hold the first carbon-neutral World Cup.