NFC East watch: The Cowboys have hit their stride and the Giants look shaky

Two years ago at this time, with all four of its teams below .500, the once-proud NFC East was the laughingstock of the NFL. Washington would go on to become the third team to win its division with a losing record (7-9), and the division narrowly avoided finishing with the worst combined winning percentage in league history.

But no one’s laughing at the NFC East now — in part because they’re too busy poking fun at the NFC South.

Here’s how well things are going for the division, which could become the first to put all four of its teams in the playoffs: The Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants just managed to go undefeated in a week when two of them played each other.

With five weeks remaining in the regular season, here’s a closer look at where things stand in the NFL’s best division.

Philadelphia Eagles (11-1)

After a dominating 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles are 11-1 for the first time since 2004, when Donovan McNabb and Co. finished 13-3 and lost to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

In his first game against his former team, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown had eight catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback and MVP front-runner Jalen Hurts was 29-of-39 for 380 yards and three touchdowns.

The Eagles won despite committing 12 penalties for 80 yards and averaging a paltry 2.8 yards per carry. They limited Titans running back Derrick Henry to 30 yards rushing on 11 attempts and welcomed rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis back from an ankle injury. Davis played only six snaps, but his presence could help Philadelphia secure the NFC’s top seed and a first-round bye.

Remaining schedule (record in parentheses): at N.Y. Giants (7-4-1), at Chicago (3-10), at Dallas (9-3), vs. New Orleans (4-9), vs. N.Y. Giants (7-4-1).

Playoff outlook: Philadelphia can clinch a playoff berth Sunday with a win or tie against the Giants or losses by the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. FiveThirtyEight gives the Eagles an 80 percent chance to win the division.

Dallas Cowboys (9-3)

The Cowboys erupted for 33 points in the fourth quarter on “Sunday Night Football” to turn a surprisingly close game against the Indianapolis Colts into a 54-19 rout.

Quarterback Dak Prescott threw three touchdowns, and running back Tony Pollard ran for two more. Dallas’s defense, which Pro Football Focus ranks first in weighted DVOA, registered three sacks and three interceptions, and safety Malik Hooker returned a fumble for a touchdown against his former team.

Dallas has averaged 37 points since Prescott returned from a thumb injury and now boasts the best point differential (plus-127) in the NFL. Second-year linebacker Micah Parsons (three forced fumbles, 12 sacks) looks like the defensive player of the year.

Remaining schedule: vs. Houston (1-10-1), at Jacksonville (4-8), vs. Philadelphia (11-1), at Tennessee (7-5), at Washington (7-5-1).

Playoff outlook: Like the Eagles, the Cowboys are a virtual lock to make the playoffs. FiveThirtyEight gives Dallas a 20 percent chance to win the NFC East, and ESPN’s FPI gives the Cowboys a 26 percent chance of becoming the division’s first repeat winner since 2004.

New York Giants (7-4-1)

The Giants snapped their two-game losing streak but settled for a 20-20 tie with the Commanders after Graham Gano’s 58-yard field goal fell short as time expired in overtime.

Quarterback Daniel Jones played one of his better games of the season, completing 25 of 31 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 71 yards.

Running back Saquon Barkley eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing for the season, but the Commanders limited him to three yards in the second half and overtime. The Giants’ injury-ravaged secondary was again without cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and safety Xavier McKinney, who could return as soon as this week.

Remaining schedule: vs. Philadelphia (11-1), at Washington (7-5-1), at Minnesota (10-2), vs. Indianapolis (4-8-1), at Philadelphia (11-1).

Playoff outlook: The Giants remain a half-game ahead of the Commanders in the division, but FiveThirtyEight gives them a worse chance to make the playoffs (50 percent) than Washington (69 percent). The Commanders have one more win within the division than New York, which is 0-2-1 against NFC East foes and has the more difficult remaining schedule.

Washington Commanders (7-5-1)

Taylor Heinicke converted a fourth down during an eight-play, 90-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter to help Washington salvage a tie with the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

The Commanders are on a bye this week before they prepare for a pivotal rematch with the Giants at FedEx Field on “Sunday Night Football.” It will mark the first time Washington has played consecutive games against the same opponent since 1966, when it defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Weeks 3 and 4.

Center Tyler Larsen dislocated his kneecap Sunday and could be out for the season, which would be a big loss for a Commanders offense that has leaned heavily on its running game in recent weeks. Defensive end Chase Young could make his 2022 debut against the Giants.

Remaining schedule: Bye, vs. N.Y. Giants (7-4-1), at San Francisco (8-4), vs. Cleveland (5-7), at Dallas (9-3).

Playoff outlook: FiveThirtyEight gives Washington a 69 percent chance to make the playoffs. ESPN’s FPI gives the Commanders a 60 percent chance. Washington’s game against the 49ers in two weeks looks a lot more winnable after San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury Sunday.

