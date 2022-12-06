The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

World Cup live updates Goncalo Ramos gives Portugal 1-0 lead over Switzerland

Goncalo Ramos scored the opening goal for Portugal against Switzerland. (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
The final game of the World Cup’s round of 16 features Portugal and Switzerland in an all-European clash in Lusail, Qatar. Portugal won Group H despite losing its group finale to South Korea in its most recent game. Switzerland earned two wins to finish second in Group G, and its only blemish was a tight 1-0 loss to Brazil in which the Swiss acquitted themselves well against the world’s top-ranked team. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the game.

  • Portugal is into the knockout stage for the fifth time, but it has not advanced beyond the round of 16 since a fourth-place finish in 2006. Its biggest star, Cristiano Ronaldo, is not in the starting lineup.
  • Switzerland is into the knockout stage for the eighth time but is seeking its first quarterfinal berth since 1954. It has lost in the round of 16 in three of the previous four World Cups.
  • The winner of this match will face Morocco on Saturday after the Atlas Lions stunned Spain in a penalty shootout. Find the full bracket and knockout round schedule here.
World Cup in Qatar

The latest: The final game of the World Cup’s round of 16 features Portugal and Switzerland in an all-European clash in Lusail, Qatar. The winner of this match will face Morocco on Saturday. Follow our live coverage for the latest news, analysis and highlights.

USMNT: The U.S. men’s national team fell to the Netherlands, 3-1, on Saturday in the opening match of the round of 16. The United States has not won a World Cup knockout match since 2002, when it beat regional rival Mexico in the round of 16 in South Korea.

Knock out round schedule: A World Cup group stage filled with shocking upsets and dramatic turnarounds will now give way to a knockout round that promises more surprises.

Perspective: “The incremental progress was clear, but more than that, the players performed in a matter that indicates they are on a path to immense growth. There is a cohesion and energy about the United States that should inspire belief.” Read Jerry Brewer on the U.S. men’s national team’s future.

