World Cup live updates Goncalo Ramos gives Portugal 1-0 lead over Switzerland

The final game of the World Cup’s round of 16 features Portugal and Switzerland in an all-European clash in Lusail, Qatar. Portugal won Group H despite losing its group finale to South Korea in its most recent game. Switzerland earned two wins to finish second in Group G, and its only blemish was a tight 1-0 loss to Brazil in which the Swiss acquitted themselves well against the world’s top-ranked team. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the game.
