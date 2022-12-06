Portugal replaces a sulking star with a shining one and cruises to World Cup win

LUSAIL, Qatar — More than 83,000 came to witness Portugal’s 6-1 romp over Switzerland in the World Cup’s round of 16 on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium. There were about 50 players in uniform, plus coaches, support staff and officials. Millions around the planet watched live.
There he was, a man without a club after his Manchester United divorce and now on the outs with his national team, in a yellow bib warming up with the other reserves.
Before long, one of soccer’s all-time greats was an afterthought, reduced to springing off the bench to celebrate the goals of others — three times alone for his replacement, 21-year-old Gonçalo Ramos, who, until three weeks ago, had never played for the national team. The last time Ronaldo did not start a knockout game for the national team was at the 2000 European Championship, a year before Ramos was born.
Ramos’s first goal was of Ronaldo quality, a quick turn and rasping drive into the top near corner in the 17th minute. Ronaldo joined the red-and-green mass at the corner flag, playfully slapping Ramos in the face.
Then it was Pepe, who debuted for Portugal when Ramos was 6, flexing his almost 40-year-old legs and soaring for an authoritative header of a corner kick in the 33rd minute. Ronaldo joined that party, too, patting the shaved head of his longtime teammate.
Portugal was well on its way to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2006. It will face Morocco on Saturday. Will Portugal even need Ronaldo?
Ramos also scored in the 51st and 67th minutes to become the first player to record a hat trick in the tournament. Substitutes Raphaël Guerreiro and Rafael Leão added second-half goals.
Switzerland was seeking its first quarterfinal berth since 1954, when it hosted the World Cup. Until Manuel Akanji ended Portugal’s four-goal rush with a simple finish in the 58th minute, the Swiss had not scored in the knockout round since that 1954 quarterfinal.
The teams split two UEFA Nations League matches in June, but any hope of Switzerland pulling off a World Cup upset were put to rest early. The Portuguese were humming from the start and, given the speed with which they was performing and the amount of space they were seizing, the Swiss were not going to provide much resistance.
In his first national team start, Ramos got the rout going with his splendid first goal from a tight angle. Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer waved at the ball as it whizzed past him.
Pepe’s towering finish was the ninth goal of his 132-game international career. Ramos almost had another before halftime, but Sommer, fully extended, used his fingertips to touch the ball wide of the far post.
Portugal, though, never looked back. In the 51st minute, Ramos made a near-post run and poked in Diogo Dalot’s cross.
The teams exchanged goals, then as the clock hit the 60-minute mark, the chant started: “Ronallll-do! Ronallll-do!”
It felt a little like a home crowd pleading with a coach to send a non-scholarship player into a college basketball game that had long been decided.
A dozen minutes later, Santos summoned Ronaldo — and the crowd erupted.
Ramos continued to steal the spotlight, chipping the ball over Sommer.
Ronaldo appeared to score on a partial breakaway in the 84th, only to have it disallowed because he had been well offside.
