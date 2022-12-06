The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

World Cup live updates Spain to face Morocco in round of 16

Dani Carvajal and Spain face Morocco on Tuesday in the round of 16 at the World Cup. (Julio Cortez/AP)
The World Cup’s round of 16 concludes Tuesday with two more games, beginning with Spain vs. Morocco at 10 a.m. Eastern. Morocco, the surprise winner of Group F, went unbeaten in the group stage, including an impressive win over Belgium and a draw with Croatia. Spain finished second in Group E, settling for a draw with Germany and taking a surprising loss against group winner Japan after opening the tournament with an emphatic 7-0 win over Costa Rica that seemed to announce La Roja’s presence as a potential champion. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the game.

Here’s what to know

  • Spain’s nine goals during the group stage were the most of any nation, but it only scored twice after the opener and has not looked as formidable. Morocco conceded only once during group play, and it was an own goal.
  • Spain won the World Cup in 2010 and is seeking its seventh appearance in the quarterfinals. Morocco reached the knockout stage for the just the second time. Its previous appearance, in 1986, ended in the round of 16 against West Germany.
  • The winner of this game will play in a quarterfinal Saturday against Portugal or Switzerland, who meet in Tuesday’s other round-of-16 game at 2 p.m. Eastern. Find the bracket and full knockout stage schedule here.
Spain's nine goals during the group stage were the most of any nation, but it only scored twice after the opener and has not looked as formidable. Morocco conceded only once during group play, and it was an own goal.
Spain won the World Cup in 2010 and is seeking its seventh appearance in the quarterfinals. Morocco reached the knockout stage for the just the second time. Its previous appearance, in 1986, ended in the round of 16 against West Germany.
The winner of this game will play in a quarterfinal Saturday against Portugal or Switzerland, who meet in Tuesday's other round-of-16 game at 2 p.m. Eastern. Find the bracket and full knockout stage schedule here.

