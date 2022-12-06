World Cup live updates Spain to face Morocco in round of 16

Without even the courtesy of free airsickness bags, Group E took a rapt planet on a ride through its closing night Thursday with permutations gushing out of the concurrent matches and partial scores of Japan’s 2-1 upset of Spain and Germany’s 4-2 comeback through Costa Rica. It began with Spain with four points, Japan three, Costa Rica three and Germany one; reached the halftimes looking like Spain with seven, Germany four, Japan three and Costa Rica three; moved in early second halves to Japan with six, Costa Rica six, Spain four and Germany one; and wound up with Japan with six, Spain four, Germany four and Costa Rica three.