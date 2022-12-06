World Cup live updates Spain to face Morocco in round of 16

The World Cup’s round of 16 concludes Tuesday with two more games, beginning with Spain vs. Morocco at 10 a.m. Eastern. Morocco, the surprise winner of Group F, went unbeaten in the group stage, including an impressive win over Belgium and a draw with Croatia. Spain finished second in Group E, settling for a draw with Germany and taking a surprising loss against group winner Japan after opening the tournament with an emphatic 7-0 win over Costa Rica that seemed to announce La Roja’s presence as a potential champion. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the game.
World Cup in Qatar
The latest: The World Cup’s round of 16 concludes Tuesday with two more games, beginning with Spain vs. Morocco at 10 a.m. Eastern. Follow our live coverage for the latest news, analysis and highlights.
USMNT: The U.S. men’s national team fell to the Netherlands, 3-1, on Saturday in the opening match of the round of 16. The United States has not won a World Cup knockout match since 2002, when it beat regional rival Mexico in the round of 16 in South Korea.
Knock out round schedule: A World Cup group stage filled with shocking upsets and dramatic turnarounds will now give way to a knockout round that promises more surprises.
Perspective: “The incremental progress was clear, but more than that, the players performed in a matter that indicates they are on a path to immense growth. There is a cohesion and energy about the United States that should inspire belief.” Read Jerry Brewer on the U.S. men’s national team’s future.