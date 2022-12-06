No. 3 Virginia sees Reece Beekman exit early, manages to hold off JMU

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The third-ranked Virginia men’s basketball team lost its most skilled all-around player early in the first half against visiting James Madison on Tuesday night and nearly unraveled before regrouping to hang on for a 55-50 victory. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight With junior guard Reece Beekman on the bench nursing discomfort in his right leg, the Cavaliers gained separation with a 9-2 run to forge a 51-43 lead with 4:08 left and withstood some anxious moments thereafter at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Dukes drew within 52-50 with 1:01 to play on Takal Molson’s layup but missed a three-pointer and committed a turnover in the closing seconds. Kihei Clark iced the outcome by splitting a pair of free throws with 8.6 seconds left for the final margin.

Virginia moved to 8-0 for the first time since 2018-19 thanks in part to the efforts of Clark and Jayden Gardner, who finished with 18 and 14 points. Gardner scored seven points during the second-half surge, with Clark assisting on two of those field goals.

Advertisement

The Cavaliers avenged last season’s 52-49 loss to their Commonwealth rival by limiting James Madison (7-3) to 27.3 percent shooting but failed to pull away amid 12-for-24 shooting from the free throw line and a 5-for-21 showing on three-pointers while ending at 13-3 deficit in offensive rebounds.

The narrow escape provided only a bit of relief with the status of Beekman uncertain after he left less than four minutes into the first half. The junior guard is the Cavaliers’ most tenacious on-ball defender and ranks third in scoring and first in assists and steals.

With the Cavaliers setting up on defense, Beekman sprinted toward midcourt to gather a loose ball off a steal by Gardner, dribbled into the lane on the fast break and sank a right-handed finger roll for a two-point lead with 16:36 to play.

Advertisement

Beekman began limping in the other direction to join his teammates on defense, slowing in front of the Virginia bench, where Coach Tony Bennett was standing. Moments later during a stoppage, Beekman exited and slumped into a chair, grimacing during an examination of his right thigh.

He eventually went back into the tunnel, accompanied by head athletic trainer Ethan Saliba, and to the locker room for additional evaluation. A hush fell over the crowd when Beekman hobbled out of sight, but he emerged several minutes later and sat on the bench for the rest of the game.

As Beekman watched from a seat next to the coaching staff, the Cavaliers completed an 11-3 push on a three-pointer from Clark for a 24-13 lead with 3:27 remaining in the half. The margin again reached 11 when Isaac McKneely swished a three-pointer before the Dukes closed the half with consecutive baskets.

Advertisement

The Cavaliers’ 27-20 lead at halftime was far more palatable than what transpired in the first half last season against James Madison in Harrisonburg. Virginia managed just 14 points, the fewest in any half under Bennett, who took over 14 years ago.

Here’s what else to know about Virginia’s win:

Next man up

With Beekman out, Bennett adjusted his rotation on several fronts. Guard Armaan Franklin (eight points) handled the ball more frequently, particularly when Clark was on the bench. Clark last season ceded a chunk of point guard duties to Beekman, although he remains among Bennett’s most trusted players.

McKneely, a 6-4 freshman, played extended minutes in Beekman’s absence and started in the second half. Taine Murray also received considerably more playing time than usual.

Timely break arrives

The Cavaliers’ exam period begins this week and includes 11 days until their next game, which would allow Beekman plenty of time to rest and receive treatment. He has not missed a game during his career, having started the past 43 in a row.

Virginia next faces top-ranked Houston on Dec. 17 at John Paul Jones Arena in one of the most eagerly anticipated games on its schedule. The Cougars dealt Virginia a 67-47 loss last season at Fertitta Center, matching the Cavaliers’ largest margin of defeat in 2021-22.

GiftOutline Gift Article