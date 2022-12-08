Sports world reacts to Brittney Griner’s release: ‘BG is free’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The sports community widely rejoiced Thursday morning at news that Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian prison after being detained since Feb. 17. The WNBA star was arrested for bringing less than a gram of cannabis oil into the country. She plead guilty and was sentenced to 9½ years in prison.

Reactions immediately exploded online.

“When I tell you nothing could kill my vibe today! My sis is coming home,” former WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones tweeted.

Another former league MVP in Breanna Stewart was in the practice of counting down each day that Griner had been detained through her social media feeds. She was able to update one final time Thursday morning.

“BG is free. 294 days and she is coming home!!!” Stewart wrote.

South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley, who coached Griner in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, was regularly outspoken about the need to bring the seven-time all-star home. She and Stanford Coach Tara VanDerveer recently coached a game against each other as the top two teams in the country and both wore shirts with Griner’s picture on it. Staley has worn multiple Griner-themed shirts while coaching.

“God’s grace is SUFFICIENT!” Staley wrote. “[Brittney Griner] is home! I love you BG!”

The reactions went beyond women’s basketball as former first lady and secretary of state Hillary Clinton also took to social media to express her relief and gratitude.

“Brittney Griner is coming home. Just incredibly good news,” Clinton wrote. “Thank you to President Biden and everyone in the administration who made this happen, as well as the advocates who pushed for it.”

Not everyone was fully supportive. Some have been critical of Griner for taking the cannabis oil into Russia and others pointed to the fact that former Marine Paul Whelan remains in Russian prison. There were also some critical of trading arms dealer Viktor Bout, nicknamed the Merchant of Death, back to Russia.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons reacted to Whelan not being freed.

“Wait nah!! We left a marine?!! Hell nah,” Parsons wrote.

Parsons returned to Twitter to clarify his remarks.

“My last tweet was no shot at Brittney Griner,” Parsons wrote. “I’m super happy she’s back home as she should be. I just have family who have served and it’s crazy to me the President wouldn’t bring him home too. I’m the furthest thing from a trump supporter but I’m not a fan of Biden either.”

David Whelan, Paul’s brother, released a statement that the family had been told by the Biden administration that he would not be included in the swap. The Whelan family was both disappointed and happy for Griner.

“This time, US government officials let us know in advance that Paul would be left behind [12/7/2022], unlike last April when they left him,” David Whelan, said in a statement. “That early warning meant that our family has been able to mentally prepare for what is now a public disappointment for us. And a catastrophe for Paul. I do not know if he is aware yet, although he will surely learn from Russian media. Our parents have had calls with him every day since his return to IK-17 on December 2d, and they will surely speak to him soon.”

The statement also acknowledged the administration for not waiting to include Whelan if it was not possible to do so. President Biden held a news conference with Griner’s wife Cherelle and noted that the swap wasn’t a choice of what American to bring home, but “Russia is treating Paul’s case differently than Brittney.”

“I am so glad that Brittney Griner is on her way home,” the Whelan statement continued. “As the family member of a Russian hostage, I can literally only imagine the joy she will have, being reunited with her loved ones, and in time for the holidays. There is no greater success than for a wrongful detainee to be freed and for them to go home. The Biden Administration made the right decision to bring Ms. Griner home and to make the deal that was possible, rather than waiting for one that wasn’t going to happen.”

LSU Coach Kim Mulkey, who coached Griner at Baylor, put out a statement of support, ESPN reported. It was a reversal from September when a reporter noted that he hadn’t seen anything from her regarding her former star. “And you won’t,” was all Mulkey would say at the time.

Mulkey’s statement read, “God is good. Prayers are powerful. Brittney is on her way home where she belongs. Our prayers remain with her and her family as they recover and heal together.”

