Daniel Snyder gave evasive, ‘misleading’ testimony, House committee says

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder evaded questions by saying more than 100 times that he did not know or could not recall information and gave “misleading” answers when he testified remotely in July as part of a congressional investigation of his team’s workplace, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform said Thursday in its final report after a nearly 14-month probe.

The 79-page report on the Democratic-led investigation gave the strongest indication yet that the team or someone working on its behalf leaked the inflammatory emails that prompted Congress to get involved in October 2021. According to the report, former team president Bruce Allen testified to the committee that a top NFL official told him the team’s “side” leaked the emails that led to Jon Gruden’s resignation from his position as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Allen also testified to the committee that Snyder spoke about using private investigators to gather information on NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, according to the report.

Snyder testified that the team informed the NFL in 2009 about allegations against him that led to a $1.6 million settlement with a former employee who accused him of sexual assault. That assertion stood in contrast to Goodell’s June testimony, during which he was asked whether the league was told of the allegation and replied, “I don’t recall him informing [the league] of that, no.” The report said the NFL subsequently “informed the Committee that the Team did not disclose the specific nature of this allegation to the NFL until more than 10 years later, in 2020″ during an investigation conducted by attorney Beth Wilkinson. Wilkinson’s investigation prompted a July 2021 agreement negotiated by the league and Snyder, under which the team was fined $10 million and Snyder stepped away from the franchise’s daily operations.

Those were among the revelations included in the committee’s report, entitled “Conduct Detrimental: How the NFL and the Washington Commanders Covered Up Decades of Sexual Misconduct,” which said Snyder “obstructed” the committee’s investigation and failed to fulfill his attorney’s pledge that he would provide full and complete testimony and further said the NFL failed “to address Mr. Snyder’s interferences” in Wilkinson’s investigation and played a role in concealing the team’s toxic work environment.

“Despite this commitment, Mr. Snyder provided testimony to the Committee that was often evasive or misleading,” the report said. “ … For example, although Mr. Snyder admitted to using private investigators, he testified that he was 'unaware’ whom his investigators approached and did not 'remember’ having conversations with his counsel about the individuals targeted.”

Snyder, the Commanders, Allen and Gruden did not immediately respond to requests to comment on the committees report. The NFL said it had not received a copy of the report and declined immediate comment through a spokesman.

Snyder participated remotely in a sworn deposition for more than 10 hours after he and the committee agreed on the terms of the interview following weeks of negotiations. Snyder refused the committee’s invitation to take part in the June 22 hearing on Capitol Hill at which Goodell testified remotely. Snyder’s attorney subsequently refused to accept electronic service of a subpoena.

“Over the last year, Mr. Snyder engaged in a series of attempts to interfere with the Committee’s investigation,” Thursday’s report said. “Mr. Snyder publicly assailed witnesses, refused to release former employees from their confidentiality obligations, and blocked the Committee’s access to tens of thousands of documents collected during the Wilkinson Investigation.”

Committee Republicans, who have said the investigation would be “over” when they assume leadership of the House next month, remained sharply critical of the investigation Thursday. In a memo to Republican committee members, staffers wrote that committee Democrats “have chosen to weaponize the power of Congress against a single private workplace” and said the investigation’s goal has been to force Snyder “to give up the Team,” potentially to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the owner of The Washington Post who now is among the prospective bidders on the Commanders. That memo also included attachments of emails from Allen’s team account.

“The Democrats’ sham investigation into the Washington Commanders has been an egregious waste of taxpayer-funded resources,” the Republican staffers wrote. “From the beginning, Committee Democrats weaponized their power and pushed a one-sided investigation into a private company with no connection to the federal government. This entire charade has been an attempt to distract the American people from President Biden’s self-inflicted crises.”

The committee’s work did lead to further action.

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) fined the team $250,000 for improperly withholding security deposits from ticket holders. That punishment, along with repayment, was brokered by a settlement between the consumer protection division of Frosh’s office and the Commanders, after the committee referred allegations about financial improprieties involving the team to local attorneys general in April.

The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) has filed two civil lawsuits against the Commanders. One lawsuit argues that the team misled fans about the investigation into its toxic workplace to ensure revenue kept flowing. The other contends that the team created “an illegal scheme to cheat District ticket holders out of their deposits.”

Meanwhile, Snyder and the team face a second NFL investigation, this one led by attorney Mary Jo White. Investigators for the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Virginia have interviewed witnesses about allegations of financial improprieties involving the team, according to multiple people familiar with the situation. The office of Virginia Attorney General Jason S. Miyares (R) also is investigating.

“Today’s report reflects the damning findings of the Committee’s year-long investigation and shows how one of the most powerful organizations in America, the NFL, mishandled pervasive sexual harassment and misconduct at the Washington Commanders,” Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), the committee’s chairwoman, said in a statement. “Our report tells the story of a team rife with sexual harassment and misconduct, a billionaire owner intent on deflecting blame, and an influential organization that chose to cover this up rather than seek accountability and stand up for employees.”

Attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who represent more than 40 former team employees, released a statement Thursday that said in part, “Today, after a lengthy and wide-ranging investigation, the Committee on Oversight and Reform issued a comprehensive report that definitively details not only the extensive sexual harassment that occurred, but also owner Dan Snyder’s involvement in that sexual harassment and his efforts to obstruct the various investigations into that scandal. The report also reveals the NFL’s shameless efforts to cover up the wrongdoing and protect Mr. Snyder at all costs.”

The committee’s final report comes amid uncertainty about Snyder’s ability and interest to continue as the team’s owner. The Commanders announced last month that Snyder had hired an investment bank to weigh offers to for a potential sale of the team, either entirely or in part. Moreover, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said in October that the league’s team owners should consider removing Snyder as the Commanders’ owner, echoing suggestions of other owners who’d told The Post they felt Snyder should be persuaded or forced to sell.

The committee’s investigation began in the wake of Gruden’s October 2021 resignation from the Raiders after the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times published emails sent to Allen’s team account in which Gruden used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language over approximately seven years of correspondence while he worked for ESPN. The crux of Snyder’s defense for the team’s workplace issues during his tenure has been to attempt to pin the responsibility on Allen.

According to the committee’s report, Allen learned in October 2021 that many of the emails culled by Snyder’s lawyers from his team email account had been leaked to the Journal. The report said that when Allen called Lisa Friel, the league’s special counsel for investigations, to complain, “she indicated that the team was responsible for the leak, stating: ‘We didn’t do it at the league office. It came out of their side.’ ”

The NFL previously has denied leaking the emails but has not pointed so directly to the team being responsible. Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL last year, accusing the league and Goodell of using the leaked emails to “publicly sabotage Gruden’s career.” Tanya Snyder told fellow NFL owners at an October 2021 league meeting in New York that neither she nor her husband was responsible for the leaked emails, multiple people present at that meeting said then.

According to the report, lawyers for Snyder sent the committee “a batch of internal emails containing inappropriate content from Mr. Allen’s Commanders email account” on the day before Allen’s remote deposition under subpoena in September. That batch included the emails leaked to the Journal and Times the previous year, the report said.

“When asked why he believed Mr. Snyder would provide the tranche of documents the night before his deposition, Mr. Allen explained that Mr. Snyder was ‘trying to send a message’ to him to ‘be careful,’ ” the report said. “According to Mr. Allen, Mr. Snyder’s actions signaled that ‘he owns me with these emails, which affect my co-workers, the alumni, my family and friends.’ ”

Allen testified that Snyder sent private investigators to his home in Arizona around March 2021.

“The investigators told Mr. Allen that they were 'just here to follow you’ and ‘document your actions,’ ” the report said. “Mr. Allen testified that Mr. Snyder commented on his plans to use of private investigators to follow other individuals, including Commissioner Roger Goodell.”

The NFL announced in July 2021, following Wilkinson’s investigation, that the team had been fined $10 million and that Tanya Snyder would assume responsibility for the franchise’s daily operations for an unspecified period. The report said the committee’s investigation “revealed that the NFL chose to negotiate the financial penalty with Mr. Snyder rather than refer the decision to the NFL’s Executive Committee for a vote.”

The committee said it obtained information suggesting “that the Commanders paid half of the $10 million penalty directly to charitable organizations … This payment structure may have allowed the Team to take tax deductions for its charitable contributions and payments to the League, thereby conferring the Commanders a benefit.”

In June, The Post reported details of an employee’s claim that Snyder sexually assaulted her during a flight on his private plane in April 2009. Later that year, the team agreed to pay the employee, whom it fired, $1.6 million in a confidential settlement. In a 2020 court filing, Snyder called the woman’s claims “meritless.”

The committee’s report said that Snyder “permitted and participated” in the “troubling conduct” in the team’s workplace. In his deposition to the committee, the report said, Snyder “purported to ‘apologize for any workplace misconduct of the team,’ but he blamed others around him and minimized the experiences” of former employees, saying that “their stories were 'possibly’ orchestrated by a former employee with a 'negative agenda’ whom Mr. Snyder had accused of trying to bribe his staff.”

Snyder “abused the subpoena power of federal courts on at least ten separate occasions” by using a lawsuit against a media company in India “to obtain private emails and communications from his perceived detractors” in the U.S., the report said. The report said that Snyder used David Donovan, the team’s former general counsel, “as a proxy to sue Ms. Wilkinson in federal court to block her from accessing or disclosing information” related to the 2009 allegation and settlement.

Maloney wrote in a June memo that Snyder and his attorneys conducted a “shadow investigation” to discredit accusers and blame Allen for the team’s workplace. In this report, the committee wrote that Snyder gave testimony that was “misleading at best” when he told the committee during his deposition “that his shadow investigation had '[n]othing to do with the workplace investigation’ and instead 'had to do with the fact that we were defamed’ on a website based in India.”

Friel “admitted in a private communication with Mr. Allen more than a year ago” that Snyder’s “shadow investigation and abuse of federal courts violated NFL policy,” the report said. According to the report, Snyder “offered hush money to silence several former employees during the Wilkinson Investigation.” Evidence found by the committee was “consistent,” the report said, with media reports that Snyder “used the Wilkinson Investigation as a 'tip sheet’ to form an 'enemies list’ that was provided to his lawyers presumably to advance his shadow investigation.”

Snyder “used a secret common interest agreement with the NFL to prevent the League from turning over more than 40,000 documents from the Wilkinson investigative file to the Committee,” the report said. The report faulted the NFL for being aware of Snyder’s “serious interference with the Wilkinson Investigation” but failing to stop it.

