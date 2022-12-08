Bruce Allen testified that NFL counsel said Commanders leaked Gruden emails

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In October 2021, the Wall Street Journal published a story based on a 2011 email from Jon Gruden to former Washington NFL team president Bruce Allen, in which Gruden used a racist trope to describe NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith. Three days later, the New York Times published a story that detailed a wider swath of emails between Gruden and Allen that included sexist and homophobic language, and within hours, Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The revelation of the emails led to questions about what else the NFL’s investigation into the Washington team’s workplace had uncovered, and later that month, two members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform pressed Commissioner Roger Goodell to provide Congress with the findings of the probe, the beginning of what would become a 14-month congressional investigation that culminated Thursday with the release of the committee’s final report.

Gruden later filed a lawsuit against Goodell and the league for using the emails to “publicly sabotage” his career, but according to testimony in the committee’s report on the Washington team’s workplace released Thursday, Allen said a senior NFL executive told him that the Washington team was to blame for the leaks.

Advertisement

During his 10-plus-hour remote deposition under subpoena to the committee, Allen, an executive with Washington from 2009-19, detailed an exchange he had with Lisa Friel, the NFL’s special counsel for investigations.

“I said, ‘Well, who in the hell is giving my emails to The Wall Street Journal? Why don’t I — I’m the only person that doesn’t have my own emails. Why?’ ” Allen recounted in his deposition. “And she went on to say, ‘We didn’t do it at the league office. It came out of their side.’ ”

When asked to clarify what Friel meant by “their side,” Allen said, “She’s pointing a finger at the team.”

Friel did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

That account stands in contrast to what Tanya Snyder, Snyder’s wife and the co-CEO of the Commanders, told fellow NFL owners during a league meeting in New York weeks after the leaked emails were published. She insisted the leaks did not originate with her or her husband, according to multiple people familiar with the situation.

Advertisement

The emails were among hundreds of thousands Daniel Snyder and his attorneys collected as part of what the committee called a “shadow investigation” intended to deflect blame away from the Commanders owner and place it on Allen.

In April 2021, Snyder petitioned a federal court to compel Allen to produce information and documents. According to the committee’s report, Snyder and his lawyers collected more than 400,000 emails from Allen’s team account — some of which were included in a court filing — and used the information they gathered to try to convince the NFL and attorney Beth Wilkinson, who led a previous investigation of the team’s workplace, that Allen was responsible for the team’s culture.

When asked if he or anyone acting on his behalf made presentations to the NFL regarding Allen and his role in the team’s work environment, Snyder replied, “I believe we did.”

Advertisement

According to the committee’s report, Snyder identified for the NFL “specific inappropriate Bruce Allen emails” to buttress his contention that Allen was the reason for the Commanders’ “toxic” workplace.

In the summer of 2020, The Post published multiple reports detailing pervasive sexual misconduct and harassment within the Commanders’ workplace. The team hired Wilkinson to look into its culture and review its protocols. A month later, the NFL assumed oversight of Wilkinson’s investigation and, in July 2021, announced her findings and said she had not produced a written report.

Following the stories about the emails in the Journal and the Times, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), the committee chairwoman, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) sent a five-page letter to Goodell requesting all documents and communication related to Wilkinson’s investigation.

The committee, according to a memo shared in February 2022, revealed a common interest agreement signed by the Commanders and the league so neither could release information without the other’s consent. The committee contended neither the team nor the league fully complied with the investigation.

Snyder’s lawyers denied conducting a “shadow investigation” to shift blame to Allen. In a letter to Maloney, Tom Davis, an attorney with the firm that represents the Commanders, called the characterization a “false narrative,” but added the efforts of Snyder and the team “to uncover evidence of unlawful conduct directed against him and his family” were “proper and separate from the NFL’s workplace investigation.”

According to the committee’s report, on the eve of Allen’s Sept. 6 deposition, Snyder’s attorneys sent the committee dozens of documents that contained emails with “embarrassing language and inappropriate content” from Allen’s account with the team. Included were emails that had been leaked to the Journal and Times.

Advertisement

“To facilitate a full examination of Mr. Allen, we have collected a set of documents, from his tenure at the team, that we believe would be relevant to his deposition,” Snyder’s attorneys wrote, while also suggesting the documents be shared with Allen so he would “have an opportunity to review them prior to his deposition.”

When asked why he thought Snyder’s counsel would send the documents the night before his deposition, Allen said Snyder was “trying to send a message” to him to “be careful” and to show that “he owns me with these emails, which affect my co-workers, the alumni, my family and friends.”

GiftOutline Gift Article