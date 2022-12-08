For Terps, Brenda Frese’s milestone win comes with a dose of drama

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the second time in eight days, Maryland quieted a raucous gym in an Indiana college town. This time, the task fell to Shyanne Sellers, who beat Purdue with a three-pointer at the buzzer to secure the Terrapins’ first Big Ten win of the season Thursday night.

Sellers’s shot hushed the crowd at Mackey Arena and lifted the No. 20 Terps to a 77-74 win over the Boilermakers. It came a week after Diamond Miller beat then-No. 7 Notre Dame at the buzzer in South Bend.

Sellers celebrated by turning to the Purdue fans and spreading her arms out wide as if to say, “Yeah, that was me.” It was a departure from Miller’s move, which was simply to shush the Irish fans.

“Clearly this will be a win I’ll remember for a really long time,” said Maryland Coach Brenda Frese, who captured career victory No. 600. “I told these guys they’re like the cardiac kids of keeping these games close and shots at the buzzer.”

Advertisement

The win, which came on the heels of Sunday’s 23-point home loss to Nebraska, left the Terps at 8-3 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten with a nonconference clash against No. 6 Connecticut (7-1) set for Sunday afternoon at Xfinity Center.

The Boilermakers (8-2, 1-1) presented a stern test, leading for most of the night and holding the ball with 34 seconds left and the score knotted at 74. The Maryland defense, which struggled to get stops for much of the contest, got a little help from the hosts at a most opportune time when Purdue threw a pass away with 6.5 seconds left, setting up Sellers’s heroics.

Frese drew up a play for Abby Meyers, who drove to the left side of the key before the defense collapsed. Meyers spun back to the middle and found Sellers open on the right side of the arc. Before she let it fly, she was just 5 for 22 from deep on the season. But she had no doubt.

Advertisement

“It’s going in — that’s what I thought,” Sellers said.

Meyers shared her teammate’s confidence.

“I was like, ‘This is her moment,’ ” Meyers said. “She always says that she’s more of a pull-up player, but maybe I’m convinced that she should be shooting threes more.”

One thing is becoming clear about these Terps: Nothing will come easy. They have moments when a deep postseason run seems possible — such as wins at Baylor and Notre Dame — and there can be wholly disappointing outings that lead to losses to Nebraska and DePaul.

The offense can grow stagnant, and opponents have begun to take away certain go-to moves from Miller, who finished with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists Thursday. Miller made a halftime adjustment, looking to facilitate more than create her own offense — a switch that helped fuel a game-high 19 points for Meyers. Sellers added 15 points and five assists.

Advertisement

“We’re just really competitive,” Sellers said. “Sometimes we make the game a little bit harder than it needs to be. … We still have a lot to work on, but I think we’re doing pretty good for a team that just met less than a year ago.”

Maryland held Purdue without a field goal for the final 3:25, closing the game on an 8-1 run.

Purdue guard Abbey Ellis finished with 18 points. Lasha Petree added 14.

“This is no disrespect to anybody we’ve played: I feel like we’ve been better than every team we’ve played,” Purdue Coach Katie Gearlds said. “We just give them opportunities to hang around with us because we give them too many chances.”

Here’s what else to know about Maryland’s win:

No. 600

Frese entered her postgame news conference with confetti in her hair after a locker room celebration of her milestone win.

Advertisement

“Just super humbled,” she said. “I’ve been so fortunate, one, to have the bulk of those wins here at Maryland, a place that’s been really special and really good to our family. But behind those 600 wins, I haven’t made a basket. I haven’t scored a point. It’s these players. They’re the ones who have put themselves in a position to be able to have 600 wins and same with my staff.”

Moving pieces

Frese was adamant after the lackluster loss to Nebraska that the starting lineup was subject to change. Thursday was just another example, with Meyers moving to the bench and Brinae Alexander making her first start.

The move seemed to agree with Meyers, who struggled with her shooting the previous two games. The senior guard, who transferred from Princeton this offseason after winning Ivy League player of the year honors, shot 8 for 16 against the Boilermakers.

Advertisement

Frese said she discussed the change with Meyers, and the senior knows it’s not permanent.

“Shot hasn’t really been falling the past couple of games,” said Meyers, a first-team All-Met who played at Whitman High. “Coach [knows] what’s best, right? [Alexander has] been playing really, really well, and we really have to start the first couple of minutes strong. We haven’t been doing that. At the end of the day, it’s not necessarily how you start the game — it’s how you finish it. And for me, it’s just trusting the process, and I’ve just got to keep working and keep doing my thing and playing my role.”

Shorthanded

Maryland had only nine players available because of injury and illness. Freshman Mila Reynolds is out with what the team called a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day. Emma Chardon and Ava Sciolla have been dealing with an illness and also were out.

GiftOutline Gift Article