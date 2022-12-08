What questions do you have about the MLB offseason? Ask The Post.

Gift Article Share

Aaron Judge is still a New York Yankee. Trea Turner is now a Philadelphia Phillie. Xander Bogaerts is a San Diego Padre. Carlos Correa is a ... well, we don’t yet know. Stay tuned. Baseball’s winter meetings are winding down Thursday in San Diego, and for a sport that often has offseasons move at a glacial pace, this was fast and furious. And there’s still more to come.

Join me and Chelsea Janes — our national baseball writer, who’s still in San Diego — for a Q&A session on all things Hot Stove League. We’ll begin answers at 1 p.m. Thursday, but please submit your questions early!

Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

