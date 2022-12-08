Raheem Sterling to return for England’s World Cup match with France

Raheem Sterling, who left his World Cup teammates to return to England after intruders broke into his home, is set to return Friday to Qatar, a day ahead of England’s match with France.
Surrey police said in a statement via the BBC that they were investigating a reported burglary in which residents returned to the home to find that watches and jewelry had been taken. They added that there had been no threats of violence, but Sterling was “shaken” by the incident, his spokesman said and concerned for his children. No arrests have been made yet.
Neither England Manager Gareth Southgate nor captain Harry Kane had provided specifics after England’s victory over Senegal.
“I spent a lot of time with Raheem this morning,” Southgate said. “You know, you have days where events happen and you have to deal with them. He’s on his way home, and we’re obviously mindful of giving him space.”
Kane expressed hope that Sterling would return to the team for the quarterfinals.
“Our thoughts are with him and his family,” Kane said. “It’s a private matter, but it’s never easy to see one of your teammates and friends deal with something like that. We’ll have to take it day by day. I’m sure Raheem will speak to the manager and take the best decision for him and his family. That’s the most important thing.”
A number of celebrities and high-profile athletes have been the targets of thieves recently. In August, Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffered a minor jaw fracture when he and his wife were assaulted by four hooded and armed men who broke into his home, forcing him to open a safe to steal jewelry and other valuables.
“On Sunday night, some violent cowards broke into our home and threatened my family and my children, just to steal some stuff,” Aubameyang wrote on Instagram, thanking fans for their concern and best wishes. “They injured my jaw, but I will recover in no time and thank God no one else was physically harmed. The feeling that we are no longer safe in our own house is hard to understand and describe, but, as a family, we will overcome this and stand stronger than ever.”
Earlier in August, a watch valued at more than $70,000 was stolen from the car of Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski as he stopped for supporters while en route to training. He attempted to chase the thief, who later was apprehended.
Europe’s top-flight players have been targeted by criminals at other times, too. In December, Manchester City defender João Cancelo was assaulted at his home in England and Benfica defender Nicolás Otamendi was attacked during a robbery at his home in Portugal. The Barcelona homes of Gerard Piqué, Ansu Fati, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti and Coutinho have been broken into during games, police have said. Players in Madrid, Seville and Valencia have been targeted in similar incidents.
Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, who also live in the Castelldefels seaside suburb, have hired private security firms to protect their homes. Thieves stole jewelry and cash worth thousands from Messi’s Paris hotel room last year.
