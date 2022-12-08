Scoring points by the hundreds, Freedom (Woodbridge) has one final goal

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Freedom (Woodbridge) junior quarterback Tristan Evans is the exact type of meticulous Coach Darryl Overton needed. Over the summer, the two spent hours every Wednesday refining Evans’s footwork and grinding tape. Most people would have looked at the offense Evans was set to inherit and see a juggernaut that scored 48.2 points per game last season. All they could see were the mistakes.

“He’s just different,” Overton said. “He’s the type of kid where, if he gets an 89 on the test, he’s going to retake it so he can have an ‘A.’ And it’s the same in everything he does.”

It’s with that perfectionism that No. 5 Freedom (14-0) broke the Virginia scoring record this season and enters Saturday’s Class 6 championship game as favorites against No. 9 Madison (11-3).

It didn’t take many games for Freedom to look the part of a contender. A 36-13 September win over No. 11 Stone Bridge, then on a 26-game winning streak, put the Eagles on the map. A 91-0 halftime lead and 112-16 victory over Colgan in October brought buzz. By the time its region final against Patriot wrapped up, Freedom had the scoring record with potentially two games left on the schedule.

After a 69-14 win in the state semifinal, the Eagles enter their final outing at 924 points (66 per game), well above the previous record of 819.

“We’re only focused on the state title and Madison,” Evans said. “Records are great, but we’re mainly just concerned on winning the game.”

When Overton inherited Freedom in 2015, few expected the 10-year-old program, which until then had never eclipsed a .500 record, to walk alongside the state’s heavyweights. But the coach was confident in his blueprint. During his years in football’s semi-professional ranks, first as a player and then as an owner, Overton developed an intricate spread offense, talking with other minor league coaches to add in passing concepts that complimented an already potent ground game.

He brought his explosive system, one that utilized every player and every inch of the field, to Freedom. After winning a state title as a sophomore at Hylton in 1998, then watching his brother Jeff do the same as a quarterback in 2002, he knew it would translate to the high school level.

By 2016, the Eagles were in the playoffs, and by 2018, they had reached the state championship game. But a 49-7 drubbing at the hands of Manchester in that final — which gave the Lancers the state scoring record Freedom would break — was a humble reminder of the work that lay ahead. This time around, Overton said, the culture is at the requisite level of a contender.

“As a program, we need to solidify it with a state championship,” Overton said. “But we don’t have to get people to buy in to the program anymore. ... That’s the difference at Oscar Smith, South County, Freedom or Madison. You don’t play football at those places [unless you have] bought in.”

In 14 games, Freedom has outscored its opponents 924-134, roughly equivalent to an eight-touchdown lead at the end of every contest. And while other humming offenses have sputtered against stiff postseason competition and amid brisk temperatures, Freedom’s has trended upward, scoring 67.3 points per postseason game.

“They have a speed and intensity that is just different” Stone Bridge Coach Mickey Thompson said. “You can defend them effectively for a series of plays, but if you relax at all, they’re going to go by you.”

Perhaps most chilling for opponents is these Eagles’ youth. Sophomore running back Jeff Overton Jr., the coach’s nephew, has amassed 2,940 yards and 40 touchdowns. Juju Preston, Aaron Duncan, Kam Courtney and E.J. Reid, the team’s four all-region pass-catchers, will return for at least one more year, as will most of the offensive line. Just five starters will graduate.

Evans, who threw his state-record 59th touchdown in the Class 6 semifinal and has just five interceptions this season, is a junior.

“I can’t remember if my O-line has had anybody sack me at all this season; the receivers make great catches all the time; and my running back, putting the ball in his hands, it’s all just a great deal,” Evans said.

The final step to the offense’s development, Overton said, was finding a quarterback who could execute the run-pass-option with the calculated aggression it needed. In Evans, he found his guy.

“He has my full trust,” Overton said. “He’s an extension of me on the field. To have that much power and responsibility and to use it the correct way is rare at that age.”

Now comes the final test: Madison, with a menacing defense that has slowed electric offenses with Division I-bound running backs in consecutive weeks and which is playing its best football late.

But there has never been an offense quite like Freedom. And the Eagles’ defense, which has posted six shutouts, can hold its own, too.

“As much praise as our offense gets,” Overton said, “our defense has gotten really, really, really good.”

