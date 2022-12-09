Argentina advances to World Cup semis with part dazzle and part chaos

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LUSAIL, Qatar — The World Cup quarterfinal match between Argentina and Netherlands on Friday rolled deep into the night, flush with extraordinary acts performed by an individual adding to his legend and by a team that extended the show with free-kick trickery seconds before the final whistle. After 120 minutes of riveting and contentious soccer, after the Dutch recovered from a two-goal deficit late in regulation to force a 2-2 tie, after the scuffles and the chaos, a match of high drama and sensational twists came to a close in a penalty kick shootout.

The Argentines prevailed, 4-3, keeping alive both Lionel Messi’s hopes for a first World Cup title and La Albiceleste’s bid for its first championship in a generation.

Emiliano Martinez stopped the first two Dutch attempts and Argentina made all but one to advance to Tuesday’s semifinal against Croatia.

And Brazil no longer stands in Argentina’s way. On a night its South American archrival fell to the Croatians, Argentina survived an epic near-collapse before more than 88,000 at Lusail Stadium.

Messi’s achievements are almost unparalleled in soccer history, but his greatest feats have come on the club level, with FC Barcelona and now Paris Saint-Germain. He didn’t win a senior national team title until last year, at Copa America, a continental championship.

He came close in 2014, when Argentina lost to Germany in the World Cup final in Brazil.

Though he still seems to have much to offer — and would be a centerpiece at the 2026 competition taking place in the United States, Mexico and Canada — Messi said this will be his last World Cup. That is what he says, anyway. In 2016, after Argentina lost the Copa America final to Chile, he announced he was done with the national team because of issues with the Argentine federation.

On Friday, his assist on Nahuel Molina’s first-half goal will not soon be forgotten. He also scored on a penalty kick, but Wout Weghorst answered with two late goals to nudge the match into a 30-minute overtime and ultimately the shootout.

About an hour before kickoff here, the possibility of a dream semifinal between Argentina and Brazil was no more, undercut 10 miles away by Croatia’s shootout victory over the Brazilians.

Inside and outside the stadium, many Argentine fans watching Brazil on mobile phones took great pleasure in seeing their rivals fall in a relatively early stage. The result, though, also sounded a warning to Argentina about the precariousness of an elimination match, particularly against an opponent with pedigree, poise and a wily coach in Louis van Gaal.

In the first half, the Netherlands set a deliberate pace, preventing Argentina from operating at speed and causing some uneasy moments for Messi and Co.

Rebuffed at every turn, the Argentines unlocked the Dutch resistance through Messi’s brilliance in the 35th minute.

Some 40 yards from the target, he took the initiative. With one Dutchman already cast aside, Messi bore down on Nathan Aké — shifting, shaking and surveying. Aké stepped up, then back, then up again. He was defeated.

Messi now had the space to do as he pleased. To Messi’s right, Molina saw the opportunity begin to unfold and made his move.

Though he was gliding to his left, Messi kept Molina in his plans. Molina slipped into a channel, shielding Daley Blind from any chance of intervening.

Messi delivered a cutback through ball that was millimeter-perfect in its placement. Molina’s first touch freed him from Blind, and as Andries Noppert charged off his line, the 24-year-old wing back poked the ball under the goalkeeper for his first international goal in 24 appearances.

This no-look pass from Messi to set up the goal 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/92iSBzDYs0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 9, 2022

For the fifth consecutive match, Argentina had scored first.

Lusail Stadium, flooded with sky blue and white in support of Argentina, turned deafening. Small blocks of Dutch orange marveled in silence.

The second half did not offer much hope to the Dutch. The margin, though, remained one goal until the 73rd minute.

Denzel Dumfries, star of the Dutch victory over the United States, upended Marcos Acuña at the edge of the box.

As the furious Dutch surrounded referee Antonio Mateu, Noppert approached Messi and stood face to face with him as set the ball on the penalty spot. Noppert said something. Messi appeared to nod.

On the attempt, Noppert guessed Messi would shoot down the middle and didn’t commit either way. He guessed wrong.

Messi’s 10th World Cup goal tied him with Gabriel Batistuta (1991-2002) for Argentina’s all-time lead.

The Dutch answered in the 83rd minute, when Steven Berghuis crossed to Weghorst for a terrific header into the far corner.

An ill-tempered second half spilled over in the 89th minute, with both benches emptying. That chaos, combined with several other delays, resulted in 10 minutes of stoppage time.

Berghuis’s 22-yard free kick crashed into the Argentine wall. The Dutch kept pushing. Argentina was showing cracks.

With time melting away, the Dutch earned another free kick just outside the box. Substitute Teun Koopmeiners took it, but instead of lifting the ball over the wall, he slid a soft pass to Weghorst stationed next to it. Weghorst warded off a defender and hooked a low shot into the net.

The Argentine players — and their fans who seconds earlier were prepared to celebrate victory — were stunned.

In the second half of stoppage time, Argentina’s Enzo Fernández hit the post from 25 yards.

