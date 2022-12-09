Army-Navy is about the details, from NASA jerseys to the triple option

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Army and Navy have their 123rd meeting on the football field Saturday, it’ll be all about the details. From the pregame pageantry to the similar styles of play, the little things matter most. And that includes the gear on their backs. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The yearly release of the uniform designs have grown into an event unto themselves, garnering attention coast to coast. Reactions seemed even more intense in 2022 due to those details.

“With the uniform they get the history video on it and just the little tiniest details that go in the uniform,” Army defensive back Jabari Moore said. “It just means so much. It’s just an honor to wear.”

The Navy iterations were unlike anything any collegiate program has ever worn with specific ties to NASA. The astronaut theme includes the NASA logo on one side of the hand-painted helmets with an in-depth depiction of the moon, craters and all, with flecks of starlight in the distant horizons of space. The flip side portrays Naval Academy graduate Bruce McCandless taking the first untethered spacewalk in 1985. Red stripes on the white uniform with the American flag are meant to invoke the NASA spacewalk suit. All-white cleats take their cue from astronaut moon boots with dots to represent the stars.

“A lot of people [like] the astronaut, but I really think the moon side is pretty sick,” Navy linebacker Will Harbour said of the helmet. “It’s got the stars on it. Everything, and the crater and the moon just looks amazing. I really like the NASA on that side, too. How it kind of looks imprinted on the helmet.”

Themes are brainstormed years in advance and Navy approached Under Armour with the idea of a space theme with 54 graduates that have gone on to become astronauts, the highest number from any university.

“There is so much rich history in the rivalry between Navy and Army, but this reaches another level when it comes to this football match up each year,” Kevin Yasutake, Under Armour’s design director of branding and graphics for team sports, said in an email. “The two schools are not only competing against each other on the field, but who can show up with the best uniform swagger.

“All eyes are on the uniforms worn in this match-up, and we make sure that every detail on the Academy’s uniforms help explain the history of this great school.”

Whereas Navy went to space, Army turned back the clocks to World War II. The dark green and muted yellows honors the 1st Armored Division and the 80th anniversary of Operation Torch. The design mimics the M3 tank with the jersey fading to a light brown around the midsection to represent the mud splatter on the armaments. The number fonts take the lead from the typography on those tanks and the 1st Armored Division patch is on the helmets. Speckles of mud splatter also adorn the helmets.

Inspired by the 1st Armored Division, we will honor their fighting spirit and will to win. #GoArmy | #IronSoldiers pic.twitter.com/v9i4TWD8gK — Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) November 28, 2022

“It’s definitely crazy,” Moore said. “They play the video in the mess hall and then they have the guys come out in the uniform and everybody goes crazy about it. Everybody’s taking pictures, taking videos of it.

“It’s crazy. The uniforms, they look good and what they represent, it’s just a great experience.”

Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo said they even use their designs when pitching to recruits. The isolation of the Army-Navy game as the only one on TV during that time slot gives a unique piece of exposure to the two academies.

“Everybody wants a little bling,” Niumatalolo said. “Everybody wants a little bit of swag.”

All of that will be irrelevant once the ball is kicked off and the two programs try to save disappointing seasons, but that will be about the details, also. Army (5-6) can avoid its second losing season since 2015 with a victory — and avenge a 17-13 loss to Navy last season. The Midshipmen (4-7) are already locked into their third consecutive losing season, but wins over Army always right previous wrongs.

The matchup features two teams with triple-option schemes that try to limit possessions by running the ball down an opponent’s throat. Army is the No 2 rushing offense (304.4 yards per game) in the nation with Navy (239.5) ranked No. 7. Both teams lost to Air Force, so the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy is not up for grabs. The Black Knights feature the No. 58 scoring offense in the nation with 29.4 points per game as Navy ranks No. 104 with 22.4 points.

So in a low-scoring game with a low amount of possessions, the little things typically have the biggest impact.

“You have two teams that are doing the same thing, it makes for a really short game,” Niumatalolo said. “We’ve got to make sure that our eyes are right. … Try to do your best to get people on the ground.

“But they always are slugfests. It’s always tough sledding in there.”

Navy left tackle Sam Glover added, “We have to be even more detailed and almost perfect on our side because they’re going to be more prepared on their side than the teams we’ve played this season.”

